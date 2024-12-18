Caddo Mountain Spring Water, LLC: Caddo Mountain Spring Water Selects Financial Services Firm - SA CAPITAL PARTNERS

Choosing an outstanding financial services group like SA Capital Partners is another milestone for the venture

Caddo Mountain Spring Water, LLC, (CMSW) a premium spring, artesian, and mineral bottled water start-up, announced today that it has selected the Chicago, Illinois headquartered financial services firm SA Capital Partners for its project in Montgomery County, AR. The selection was a major decision for the Company in its financial preparations.

Choosing an outstanding financial services group like SA Capital Partners is another milestone for the venture with its source water tract in the Ouachita Mountains of Arkansas. Once capital funding is completed, the Caddo development will access and produce unsurpassed quality spring, artesian, and mineral bottled water at a proven high capacity on a sustainable basis. The project includes the construction of a bottling facility where they will "bottle at the source", a visitors' center and a solar farm.

"We chose SA Capital Partners based on their ability and Chicago-New York money center heritage" said Barry Davidson, CEO of CMSW. "We believe we got an excellent team of highly skilled and experienced financial professionals. We consider Maz Pawar at SA Capital Partners to be among the finest financial people at capital raising for lower middle-market businesses like ours! He and his team have experience on several projects in our niche that make them especially well-suited for us. They came highly recommended by people we have known and trusted for a long time. We wanted talented people from the money market sector that we consider joint stakeholders in what we are trying to accomplish. We felt good about our project's economics, base plans and investment offering but wanted SA Capital Partners to more fully access and expose them. Our outstanding source water tract for the project is a bit of a novelty for the bottled water industry. Most bottled water producers in the US don't own their water sources. This fact deserved the attention and focus of outstanding 3rd party financial people to fully appreciate the metric."

SA Capital Partners' CEO, Maz Pawar, had the following to say about his firm's Caddo project participation "Working with Barry has been a remarkable experience. Their innovative approach and commitment to excellence align perfectly with our vision, and we're thrilled to support their continued success as they break new ground."

Caddo's water tract metrics are world class including quality, production and sustainability that likely make it the dominant source drinking water tract in the U.S. and probably the world! The Company's CEO went on to say "Sustainability and stewardship of the environment are extremely important to us, our investors and our targeted consumers! With the top source water tract goes the responsibility to get everything right. We wanted a group of top financial people to help us complete the equity funding for our project."

The start of water bottling production from the Caddo facility is expected to be some 12 months from completion of the Company's capital raise program. Caddo had previously announced >$1 million in economic incentives coming from the Arkansas Economic Development Commission as well as plans for a solar power system.

Barry had the following more to say about their Company & its water: "We are making great progress on this project. We have known from the beginning that a start-up venture with a rural module is an equity investor and capital challenge! Bringing SA Capital Partners for the capital portion of the project was a natural progression for us. Today, we have a lot of confidence in our unsurpassed sustainable quality water and the rewards it offers in a robust bottled water marketplace with smart consumers. Our source water is protected by U.S. Forest Lands with a great legacy story. Our company's Social Impact mission and Eco-friendly position is exemplified by our commitment to good manufacturing jobs, sustainable water and energy as well as a visitors' center. We believe that people everywhere will enjoy watching our outstanding development in progress as well as visiting our source water tract and consuming our water. Our target consumer is health conscious, cares about the purity of the water and stewardship of the environment."

CADDO Solar Array Panels

Pictured above is CMSW's planned sustainable solar energy source at its water tract in the Ouachita Mountains of "The Natural State".

