Mittwoch, 18.12.2024
ACCESSWIRE
18.12.2024 14:02 Uhr
INFORMA MARKETS - ENGINEERING: Battery Technology Lists Industry Trends to Watch in 2025

Finanznachrichten News

Trends include sluggish EV adoption, charging infrastructure rollout challenges and more.

SANTA MONICA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 18, 2024 / Battery Technology (batterytechonline.com), the fast-growing business-to-business media brand covering the battery industry, announces eight important industry trends worth watching in 2025.

The battery industry has become a cornerstone of the global economy, underpinning the rapid growth of electric vehicles (EVs), renewable energy storage, and portable electronics. In 2024, the industry's market size surpassed $100 billion, with projections exceeding $400 billion by 2030, driven by surging EV adoption and ambitious decarbonization targets. The sector's influence extends beyond commerce, playing a critical role in climate policies and energy security strategies worldwide.

The industry is growing and evolving rapidly, with new developments announced multiple times a day around the world. To help make sense of the tumult of evolving events, the editors of Battery Technology (batterytechonline.com),the fast-growing source for battery and related news and the official media arm of The Battery Show events in North America and around the globe, published a new report, Battery-Industry Trends to Watch in 2025, which details the top overarching themes that have impacted the industry in 2024 and will continue to transform it in 2025.

The eight ongoing storylines that the report examines are:

  • Responding to International Challenges

  • Sluggish EV Adoption

  • Charging Infrastructure Rollout Challenges

  • Solid-State Batteries Move Toward Production

  • Facing Lithium-Ion Battery Fire Worries

  • Uncertainty Follows Trump's Election

  • Sodium-ion Batteries are Coming

  • LFP Batteries Get Better

"2024 was a watershed year for the industry in many ways, with exciting technical breakthroughs counterbalanced by downward market forces; with brilliant strategic alliances but also fierce competitors; with government partnerships counterbalanced with chilly political headwinds," says Battery Technology Editor-in-Chief, Michael Anderson. "This is a good time to see where the industry stands in eight snapshots before 2025 is too far underway."

To learn more about the trends mentioned in this article, visit batterytechonline.com.

About Battery Technology

Battery Technology, part of Informa Markets Engineering, is a trusted source of battery and energy storage news, analysis, information, and insight from industry influencers and experts. Battery Technology is the official media partner of The Battery Show and Electric & Hybrid Vehicle Technology expos in North America and Europe, and The Battery Show India. Our broader network of related events and media brands serves high-growth industries across the advanced manufacturing sector.

About Informa Markets Engineering

Informa Markets' Engineering portfolio, a subsidiary of Informa plc (LON:INF), is the leading B2B event producer, publisher, and digital media business for the world's $3-trillion advanced, technology-based manufacturing industry. Our print and electronic products deliver trusted information to the engineering market and leverage our proprietary 1.3-million-name database to connect suppliers with buyers and purchase influencers. We produce more than 50 events and conferences in a dozen countries, connecting manufacturing professionals from around the globe. The Engineering portfolio is organized by Informa, the world's leading exhibitions organizer that brings a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days of the year. For more information, please visit informamarkets.com.

Media Contact

Informa Markets Engineering
EngineeringPR@informa.com

SOURCE: INFORMA MARKETS - ENGINEERING



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
