CBD Life Sciences Inc. Announces 3.5 Billion Share Reduction From the Authorization

Demonstrating shareholder confidence, CBDL commits to repurchasing 10% of revenue quarterly.

CBD Life Sciences Inc. (OTC Pink:CBDL), a leading innovator in the CBD and wellness industry, is thrilled to announce a significant milestone in its ongoing commitment to delivering shareholder value. The company has successfully reduced its authorized share count by a staggering 3.5 billion shares. This strategic move underscores CBDL's dedication to strengthening its financial position and enhancing shareholder equity.

This monumental share reduction marks a pivotal moment for CBDL as it continues to streamline its capital structure and build trust with investors. By decreasing the number of authorized shares, CBDL aims to reduce dilution, increase stock value, and solidify its reputation as a company that prioritizes its shareholders' interests. This is a clear signal to the market that CBDL is committed to fostering sustainable growth while putting its shareholders first.

Key Benefits of the Share Reduction Initiative:

Enhanced Stock Value: By significantly reducing authorized shares, CBDL positions itself to offer greater value to shareholders, reflecting positively on stock performance and market sentiment.

Increased Investor Confidence: Demonstrates CBDL's long-term commitment to aligning with shareholder goals and building a robust and transparent financial framework.

Strategic Financial Management: Signals a disciplined approach to capital management, paving the way for stronger financial performance and long-term profitability.

In addition to this bold initiative, CBDL has announced a groundbreaking new policy to repurchase 10% of its revenue in stock each quarter. This progressive strategy not only underscores CBDL's confidence in its business model but also reinforces its dedication to returning value directly to shareholders. "By reinvesting in our own stock, we're showing that we're not just talking about growth-we're actively creating it," said Lisa Nelson, President and CEO of CBDL. "This move reflects our optimism about the future and our unwavering commitment to maximizing shareholder value."

The share reduction comes on the heels of an impressive 1405.46% revenue growth since February 2024, driven by the company's expanding product line and strategic retail partnerships, including Walmart Marketplace. This explosive growth highlights the success of CBDL's innovative product offerings, such as the highly sought-after 3000MG Pain Relief Cream and Delta 8 Gummies. These products are not only meeting the needs of a rapidly growing market but also setting the standard for quality and effectiveness in the CBD industry.

CBDL's leadership continues to pave the way for an exciting future. The company's visionary approach and relentless focus on innovation, sustainability, and customer satisfaction have positioned it as a trailblazer in the wellness sector. The decision to reduce shares and repurchase stock underscores the confidence CBDL's management has in its strategic direction and its ability to deliver tangible results for investors.

As CBDL looks ahead, the company remains steadfast in its mission to revolutionize the CBD industry with cutting-edge products and a commitment to excellence. With a robust pipeline of initiatives, including new product launches and expanded retail partnerships, the future is brighter than ever for CBD Life Sciences Inc.

About CBD Life Sciences Inc. CBD Life Sciences Inc. (OTC: CBDL) is at the forefront of the CBD and wellness revolution. The company offers a diverse range of high-quality CBD-based products, leveraging advanced nanotechnology and sustainable practices to deliver superior solutions for consumers and businesses alike. With a focus on innovation and investor confidence, CBDL is redefining the future of wellness.

Except for the historical information contained herein, the matters discussed in this press release are forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements and are subject to risks and uncertainties. See CBD Life Sciences, Inc's, Inc.'s filings with OTC Markets, which may identify specific factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements.

