Allied Universal's Acquisition of Unified Command Supports Technology-Enabled Corporate Strategy

IRVINE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 18, 2024 / Allied Universal®, the world's leading security and facility services provider, today announced its acquisition of Unified Command, an event safety and security technology provider.

Specializing in event surveillance video, command center operations and situational awareness services, the addition of Unified Command supports Allied Universal's growth strategy to become the most technologically advanced security services provider in the world.

"It's an exciting time for Allied Universal and this acquisition marks a significant milestone in expanding our technology-enabled growth strategy," said Steve Jones, global chairman and CEO of Allied Universal. "We are pleased to have Unified Command join our team and play an integral role in the company's evolution."

Members of Unified Command's team will join the Allied Universal management team including founder and CEO Chad Ladov.

"We are excited to join the world's premier security provider. Becoming part of an organization with the resources, technology and depth of services that Allied Universal offers enable us to provide greater value to the customers we serve in the event space." Ladov said. "Our entire team is extremely motivated to bring our unique offering of temporary surveillance solutions to Allied Universal's extensive portfolio of customers."

Between 2022 to 2024, Allied Universal completed 24 acquisitions - 15 in North America and nine internationally. In 2021, Allied Universal acquired 10 companies, including G4S.

About Allied Universal

The world's leading security and facility services provider and trusted partner to more than 400 of the FORTUNE 500, Allied Universal® delivers unparalleled customer relationships, innovative solutions, cutting-edge smart technologies and tailored services that enable clients to focus on their core businesses. With operations in over 100 countries, Allied Universal is the third-largest private employer in North America and seventh in the world. Annual revenue is more than $20 billion. There is no greater purpose and responsibility than serving and safeguarding customers, communities and people. For more information, visit www.aus.com.

About Unified Command

Unified Command is the industry leader in providing temporary surveillance solutions for the most well-known events in the world. Unified Command operates on a national and international scale, serving more than 160 events annually. With a wide range of clients, including several Fortune 100 companies, Unified Command has established itself by using cutting-edge technology, advanced analytics, customized solutions, and a highly trained team of technicians. Unified Command offers unparalleled capabilities to improve safety, security, and operational excellence for their clients.

