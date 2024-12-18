GPO Plus, Inc.: GPOPlus+ Announces Warehouse Upgrades and Cash and Carry Model Expanding Retail Reach

Upgrading Warehouses to Ambient Temperature Control Enables Expanded Product Lines and Cash and Carry Model Enhances Service Efficiency While Opening New Revenue Channels

GPO Plus, Inc.(OTCQB:GPOX), an AI-powered Distributor revolutionizing distribution to gas stations and convenience stores with its innovative AI-driven Direct Store Delivery (DSD) model, is pleased to announce plans to significantly increase its product offering by upgrading its warehouse network of Regional Hubs and Mini Hubs to ambient temperature control and cooling. The Company will also use this opportunity to integrate a Cash and Carry model into the warehouse network.

Strategic Growth and Operational Efficiency Highlights

Add new high-demand product categories to its distribution network.

Expand services to include retailers such as smoke shops, vape shops, and liquor stores.

Leverage existing infrastructure to increase sales channels, driving additional revenue streams.

Upgrading Regional Hubs and Mini Hubs to ambient temperature-controlled facilities enables the storage and distribution of new product categories, such as snacks, general merchandise, and other in-demand products. This allows us to significantly increase sales per store in our existing retail network. Integrating the Cash and Carry model allows retail customers to either pick up products directly from GPOX facilities or order them for drop shipment or delivery. This dual functionality expands both GPOX's product offerings and retail reach, creating new opportunities to serve retail partners that may not require full DSD service.

"Over the last year, we've refined our DSD model, significantly improving operational efficiencies," said Brett H. Pojunis , CEO of GPOX. "Now, we're focusing on scaling revenues by opening new sales channels. Taking advantage of this upgrade to our warehouses allows us to expand both our product lines and retail network, leveraging our existing assets to enhance reach and efficiency in the markets we already serve. These initiatives position GPOX for sustained growth while maintaining our commitment to operational excellence."

About GPOPlus+ (GPOX)

GPOX is an AI-powered Distributor revolutionizing the future of distribution to gas stations and convenience stores with its innovative AI-driven Direct Store Delivery (DSD) model. Our goal is clear and ambitious: "to build the largest nationwide DSD distribution company servicing gas stations, convenience stores, and beyond." Our technology-driven AI network, featuring strategically placed Regional Hubs and Mini Hubs, is designed to optimize efficiency and maximize reach. Central to our operations is our in-house AI technology platform, PRISM+. Designed to streamline the distribution process, PRISM+ supports efficient delivery, inventory management, data analytics, and overall operational excellence, enabling us to reliably and effectively meet the dynamic needs of our partners. Our mission is to consolidate the fragmented market segment managed by numerous regional vendors. Our dedication to excellence is evident in our product selection process, where we align offerings with consumer demand and partner with top-tier vendors and brands, ensuring our portfolio remains diverse and highly profitable.

Information about Forward-Looking Statements

