RAT Escape Meme Token Debuts on CoinMarketCap and CoinGecko

RAT Escape ($RAT), the viral Solana-based meme token aiming to disrupt the meme landscape in crypto, has officially launched on CoinMarketCap and CoinGecko , two of the largest cryptocurrency tracking platforms. The milestone marks a pivotal moment for $RAT as it continues its meteoric rise in the world of community-driven crypto projects.

Launched on November 22nd on Pump.Fun with an initial capital of only $50, RAT Escape quickly captivated the crypto community, reaching a market capitalization of over $15 million less than three weeks later. RAT is flying under the radar and was in stealth mode in its first week post-launch. The project now boasts over 1,500 holders and has graduated to trading on Raydium within 24h from its creation. Raydium is Solana's leading decentralized exchange.

RAT Escape's listing on CoinMarketCap and CoinGecko is an indicator of the growing recognition and legitimacy of this meme-driven movement. As both platforms serve as the go-to sources for cryptocurrency metrics, the listing amplifies $RAT's visibility and attracts a broader base of investors and community supporters. You can also view the community sentiment by checking the public comments on the CoinMarketCap page. One RAT holder stated "We just smashed through the $10M market cap and surpassed 1,500 holders! The momentum is real, and we're only getting started!"

RAT Escape emerges as a refreshing alternative to the well-trodden dog and cat narratives in the meme token space. Led by the charismatic figure Rattus, the project embraces the ethos of helping holders "escape the rat race" - a symbolic nod to overcoming financial struggles.

"We will displace the dogs and cats and crown a new king of memes. It will be a RAT!" - Rattus, $RAT Creator.

Built on the Solana blockchain, $RAT benefits from lightning-fast transactions, minimal fees, and an engaged meme-centric community. The tokenomics are designed for transparency, with a total supply of 1 billion tokens and no hidden locks or manipulative controls.

The RAT Escape project is backed by the Escape Plan Squad, a decentralized team of experienced crypto personalities. Spearheading operations is Duo Nine, a prominent figure in the crypto space, alongside 250 community members which are part of an exclusive Patrons Pro group on their discord server titled Your Crypto Community. Together, they are driving $RAT's community-first agenda.

With viral marketing already in progress, the team teases a "major announcement" set for December 25, 2024, further fueling anticipation among supporters.

Investors and enthusiasts can join the $RAT movement by purchasing the token via Raydium or utilizing Solana-compatible wallets such as Phantom or Solflare. Cross-chain swaps are also available, ensuring accessibility for crypto users to buy $RAT across various blockchain networks.

As the team behind RAT Escape highlights, rats are symbolic creatures of resilience, problem-solving, and adaptability - qualities that resonate with investors looking for a strong community-driven meme token.

With growing momentum, transparent tokenomics, and a community rallying behind the cause, RAT Escape ($RAT) is poised to make waves in the competitive meme token market.

For more updates and to join the RAT Escape movement, visit the official website: https://ratescape.xyz/ .

For updates, follow RAT Escape on:

Twitter: https://x.com/RATescapeplan

Discord: https://RATescape.xyz/discord

Telegram: https://RATescape.xyz/telegram

About Company:

RAT Escape ($RAT) is a community-driven meme token on the Solana blockchain, designed to help holders "escape the rat race" in a fun, decentralized approach. Led by its creator Rattus, $RAT symbolizes resilience, innovation, and the power of community.

Media Contact

Company Name: RAT Escape

Contact Person: Rattus

Email: rattus@ratescape.xyz

Website: https://ratescape.xyz

SOURCE: RAT Escape

View the original press release on accesswire.com