Soarchain Takes a Leap Forward: Now Listed on MEXC and BitMart

Soarchain, the DePIN revolutionizing mobility with AI and modularity, has announced a major milestone, its official listings on MEXC and BitMart, two of the leading cryptocurrency exchanges. This move brings Soarchain's native token closer to a global audience, enabling broader participation in its innovative ecosystem and paving the way for its next phase of growth.

The listings mark a significant moment for Soarchain's mission of redefining mobility through decentralized, real-time vehicle networks powered by the Solana blockchain. With its token now more accessible, the project is poised to onboard a wider community of users, investors, and developers, accelerating the adoption of its groundbreaking technology.

Enabling Smarter, Safer Roads with Soarchain

At its core, Soarchain transforms vehicles into active nodes in a decentralized ecosystem where real-time data sharing enhances safety and efficiency. The Guardian and Runner Infrastructure, the backbone of Soarchain, acts as both a verification layer and a data scaling layer, ensuring that all shared information is verified, trustworthy, and optimized for AI-driven applications.

This infrastructure powers the Soarchain Foundation Large Mobility Model (LMM), a tool providing actionable insights into driving behavior, vehicle maintenance, logistics optimization, and even smart insurance solutions. By combining high-quality, domain-specific data with advanced AI, Soarchain is building a new era of practical intelligence for the mobility sector.

Driving Rewards: Tangible Benefits for Users

Soarchain's innovative approach goes beyond technical advancements. Drivers can now earn rewards and cashback from day one simply for participating in the network. Whether it's predictive re-routing or AI-guided vehicle optimization through Soar MobilityGPT, Soarchain integrates seamlessly into everyday life, making mobility smarter, safer, and more rewarding.

Advancing with Mainnet, Staking, and $4.5M in Funding

The momentum doesn't stop with the listings. Soarchain's mainnet launch has already set the stage for significant advancements. The network is live and fully operational, supporting a range of use cases from decentralized data sharing to advanced AI computation.

Furthermore, Soarchain has recently introduced staking options for its users. With multiple plans offering competitive APRs, staking provides an additional way for participants to engage with the ecosystem and earn passive income. The streamlined dashboard makes staking accessible and hassle-free, inviting users to let their assets work for them.

The project's growth has also been fueled by a successful $4.5 million funding round, supported by leading investors in both the mobility and blockchain industries. This funding ensures that Soarchain has the resources to scale its operations and bring even more cutting-edge features to its users.

Redefining Mobility and AI Through Decentralization

Recognizing the regional nature of mobility challenges, Soarchain has established dedicated Telegram communities in Vietnam, Korea, Turkey, Indonesia, and India. These regional groups provide a platform to facilitate discussions, share updates, and explore how decentralized mobility solutions can cater to unique local needs. By fostering these regional connections, Soarchain underscores the importance of addressing mobility from both global and local perspectives.

The recent listings on MEXC and BitMart further amplify Soarchain's mission, making its innovative token and vision accessible to a global audience. These platforms enable users worldwide to seamlessly engage with Soarchain's ecosystem, broadening its reach and impact.

With its AI-driven solutions, real-time data sharing, and decentralized mobility network, Soarchain is more than just another blockchain project, it represents a paradigm shift in the mobility and AI sectors. As Soarchain continues to grow with robust technology, active community engagement, and a vision for the future, it is setting new benchmarks for decentralized mobility solutions.

About Soarchain

Soarchain is a next-generation DePIN built on the Solana blockchain. By integrating AI, real-time data sharing, and modularity, Soarchain is creating smarter, safer roads and redefining mobility for drivers, developers, and enterprises. With its innovative Runner infrastructure, high-quality mobility data, and tangible user rewards, Soarchain is at the forefront of the decentralized mobility revolution.

Find out more about Soarchain at their official website and X .

