New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - December 18, 2024) - SmartSites has been named one of Adweek's Fastest Growing Agencies for 2024, celebrating a year of remarkable growth despite uncertain and competitive economic conditions.

SmartSites has been named one of Adweek's 2024 Fastest Growing Agencies, marking a 100% revenue increase over the past year

This recognition reflects the agency's commitment to innovation and excellence in digital marketing.

Since 2020, Adweek's Fastest Growing Agencies award has honored companies worldwide for their rising industry presence. The ranking is based on revenue performance over three years (2021 to 2023), with a minimum revenue of $250,000 in 2021.

Out of 74 agencies this year, SmartSites landed 43rd, marking a significant leap from its rankings of #71 in 2023 and #61 in 2022.

The company experienced exponential growth with a 100% revenue increase during the 2022-2023 examination period.

SmartSites is well recognized for its work in website design and digital marketing, which has regularly won them industry recognition.

Recently, the agency stole the spotlight by:

Being recognized as a finalist for Channel Partner of the Year at the 2024 Microsoft Advertising Partner Awards

Being named a 2024 Power Partner Award Winner by Inc.

Businesses can find more information about SmartSites and their services here.

About SmartSites:

SmartSites was founded in 2011 by brothers Alex and Michael Melen and has quickly risen to become a leader in digital marketing. Recognized by Inc. 5000 as one of the Fastest Growing Companies for eight consecutive years, SmartSites offers exceptional SEO, PPC, Email Marketing, Social Media, Influencer Marketing, and web design services. With over 1,000 5-star reviews, the agency has built a strong reputation for delivering data-driven results and unmatched client success across a wide range of industries.

