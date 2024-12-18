Renewed agreement integrates Medidata Platform, eliminating complex study processes and accelerating research through AI, automation, and advanced analytics

Medidata, a Dassault Systèmes brand and leading provider of clinical trial solutions to the life sciences industry, has renewed its long-standing enterprise partnership with ClinChoice, a global contract research organization (CRO). Under this new agreement, ClinChoice will utilize the Medidata Platform to streamline study data and supply management, boost trial efficiency, and accelerate growth as a full-service CRO in Asia, Europe, and North America. ClinChoice also plans to prioritize Clinical Data Studio accreditation, further enhancing its capabilities through a transformative AI-powered data quality management experience.

ClinChoice's commitment in utilizing Medidata's solution has spanned over a decade, facilitating secure connections among patients, sites, and sponsors within a unified cloud environment. As an early adopter, ClinChoice played a critical role during the pandemic by deploying Rave RTSM's Direct-to-Patient model, which maintained patient access and optimized inventory across diverse regions and regulatory requirements. By integrating Medidata's solutions, ClinChoice continues to strengthen its operational efficiency and position itself for growth in today's increasingly complex clinical trial landscape.

"Since our first implementation of Medidata Rave EDC in 2011, our partnership with Medidata has supported our development, starting in the U.S., then China, and eventually to the wider global stage," said Ling Zhen, Global Chairman and CEO of ClinChoice. "We are delighted to extend our work together to include Medidata's Clinical Data Studio and other advanced technologies to further boost our expansion."

"ClinChoice's dedication to innovation and patient-centered approaches makes them an invaluable partner," said Edwin Ng, senior vice president and general manager, APAC, Medidata. "With this renewed partnership, we look forward to empowering ClinChoice with Medidata's advanced solutions to further streamline their trial operations, expand their global reach, and accelerate access to life-changing therapies for patients worldwide."

About Medidata

Medidata is powering smarter treatments and healthier people through digital solutions to support clinical trials. Celebrating 25 years of ground-breaking technological innovation across more than 35,000 trials and 10 million patients, Medidata offers industry-leading expertise, analytics-powered insights, and the largest patient-level historical clinical trial data set in the world. More than 1 million registered users across approximately 2,300 customers trust Medidata's seamless, end-to-end platform to improve patient experiences, accelerate clinical breakthroughs, and bring therapies to market faster. A Dassault Systèmes brand (Euronext Paris: FR0014003TT8, DSY.PA), Medidata is headquartered in New York City and has been recognized as a Leader by Everest Group and IDC. Discover more at www.medidata.com and follow us @Medidata.

About Dassault Systèmes

Dassault Systèmes is a catalyst for human progress. Since 1981, the company has pioneered virtual worlds to improve real life for consumers, patients and citizens. With Dassault Systèmes' 3DEXPERIENCE platform, 350,000 customers of all sizes, in all industries, can collaborate, imagine and create sustainable innovations that drive meaningful impact. For more information, visit: www.3ds.com

About ClinChoice

ClinChoice is a leading global Contract Research Organization (CRO) dedicated to providing full-service and functional solutions across the entire development lifecycle for pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device, and consumer product companies locally and globally. Established in 1995, ClinChoice employs more than 4,000 dedicated professionals in 30 different countries across Asia, Europe and North America.

ClinChoice is your complete source for comprehensive biometrics solutions designed to ensure your clinical trial data is held to the highest quality standards. Over the years, we've built a reputation as a preferred partner for our clients around the world by providing superior solutions that reduce complexities and speed up time to market for your products. With ClinChoice, you get more than just data analysis you get a real, deep understanding of the latest methodology in regulatory innovation and the science of clinical development.

Going forward, ClinChoice will continue to build a global clinical ecosystem with dedicated professionals worldwide.

For more information, please visit www.clinchoice.com

