ESET, a global leader in cybersecurity solutions and Stellar Cyber, the innovator of Open XDR technology, today announced an expanded strategic partnership aimed at delivering unparalleled threat detection and response capabilities.

Building on the success of their initial partnership, the two companies have developed deeper integrations and advanced workflows to address the evolving needs of their joint customers. By aligning their development teams, Stellar Cyber and ESET have created robust, automated solutions that streamline threat correlation, enhance detection accuracy, and accelerate response times. These innovations enable organizations to adopt a proactive and unified approach to defending against increasingly sophisticated cyber threats.

The deeper integration with Stellar Cyber's open XDR solution adds significant value, particularly with ESET Cloud Office Security (ECOS) and ESET Threat Intelligence (ETI). ECOS provides integrated cloud email security for Microsoft 365 and Google Workspace, helping customers mitigate email-borne attacks and expand their "line of sight" across endpoints and collaboration tools. ETI enhances detection capabilities by offering curated threat insights in the form of 15 TAXII feeds, including a ransomware and an APT IoC feed, all from ESET's global telemetry. This enables security teams to operationalize real-time intelligence more effectively, leading to more informed incident responses.

"Our partnership with Stellar Cyber has already brought dividends to our customers," said Pavol Balaj, Chief Business Officer at ESET. "However, as ESET seeks to help customers handle the threat landscape more easily by focusing on prevention first, the added value of ECOS and ETI should further enable security analysts regardless of their expertise level to deliver consistent security outcomes."

Key benefits of the partnership

Comprehensive visibility across the attack surface : Stellar Cyber's platform integrates data from ESET PROTECT, ESET Cloud Office Security, and ESET Threat Intelligence, providing full-spectrum visibility across endpoints, email, cloud and network environments.

: Stellar Cyber's platform integrates data from ESET PROTECT, ESET Cloud Office Security, and ESET Threat Intelligence, providing full-spectrum visibility across endpoints, email, cloud and network environments. Enhanced automation and workflow efficiency : The co-developed solutions simplify threat detection and remediation, reducing operational complexity for security teams.

: The co-developed solutions simplify threat detection and remediation, reducing operational complexity for security teams. Operationalized threat intelligence : ESET's globally sourced, real-time threat insights feed directly into Stellar Cyber's platform, improving incident detection and response precision.

: ESET's globally sourced, real-time threat insights feed directly into Stellar Cyber's platform, improving incident detection and response precision. Simplified deployment for enterprises and MSSPs: The combined solutions scale to meet the needs of enterprises and managed security service providers, enabling efficient and effective protection across environments.

"Expanding our partnership with ESET demonstrates our commitment to delivering not just integrated solutions but deeply collaborative innovation," said Andrew Homer, Vice President of Strategic Alliances at Stellar Cyber. "Together, we're empowering security teams with comprehensive XDR capabilities that correlate data from endpoints, email, cloud and network environments into a single, actionable view, closing critical visibility gaps."

Register for joint webinar showcasing how our solutions proactively prevent a real-world advanced ransomware attack

To highlight the expanded partnership, Stellar Cyber and ESET will co-host a webinar on January 21, 2025, featuring an in-depth analysis of a major Advanced Persistent Threat (APT) attack studied by ESET's Threat Intelligence team. The session will demonstrate how the integrated solutions detect and respond to complex attack scenarios, delivering actionable insights for security teams.

Customers and partners are encouraged to register via the companies' websites to explore these capabilities in action. Join us for this timely discussion on how Stellar Cyber and ESET safeguard your organization from modern adversaries.

Register here: https://stellarcyber.zoom.us/webinar/register/6917339386036/WN_GOPIivyhQNKs7wEppOMxKw

About Stellar Cyber

Stellar Cyber's Automation-driven Security Operations Platform, including NG-SIEM and NDR and powered by Open XDR, delivers comprehensive, unified cybersecurity without complexity. It empowers lean security teams of any skill level to successfully secure their environments. As part of this unified platform, Stellar Cyber's Multi-Layer AI enables enterprises, MSSPs, and MSPs to reduce risk with early and precise threat identification and remediation while slashing costs, retaining investments in existing tools, and improving analyst productivity. This delivers a 20X improvement in MTTD and an 8X improvement in MTTR. The company is based in Silicon Valley. Learn more at stellarcyber.ai.

About ESET

ESET provides cutting-edge digital security to prevent attacks before they happen. By combining the power of AI and human expertise, ESET stays ahead of known and emerging cyber threats securing businesses, critical infrastructure, and individuals. Whether it's endpoint, cloud or mobile protection, its AI-native, cloud-first solutions and services remain highly effective and easy to use. ESET technology includes robust detection and response, ultra-secure encryption, and multi-factor authentication. With 24/7 real-time defense and strong local support, we keep users safe and businesses running without interruption. An ever-evolving digital landscape demands a progressive approach to security: ESET is committed to world-class research and powerful threat intelligence, backed by R&D centers and a strong global partner network. For more information, visit www.eset.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, and X.

