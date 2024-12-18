Now Open for Booking, New Voyages Introduce 12 Additional Ocean Ports

Viking® (www.viking.com) (NYSE: VIK) today announced 10 new ocean itineraries in the Mediterranean, United Kingdom, Ireland and Northern Europe are now available for booking in 2026 and 2027. The new itineraries range from eight to 22 days and feature 12 additional recurring ports that are new for Viking ocean voyages: Fowey, England; Bordeaux, France; Limerick (Foynes), Ireland; Riga, Latvia; Klaipeda, Lithuania; Londonderry, Northern Ireland; Haugesund, Norway; Palma de Mallorca and Bilbao, Spain; Fort William and Tobermory, Scotland; and Karlskrona, Sweden.

"As our award-winning fleet of small ocean ships continues to grow, we are pleased to introduce new voyages that have been thoughtfully planned for curious travelers," said Torstein Hagen, Chairman and CEO of Viking. "Every Viking itinerary is focused on the destination, and our state-of-the-art ships, with no children and no casinos, allow guests to explore the world in elegant Viking comfort."

With a fleet of small sister ships, Viking offers more than 100 different itineraries across all five oceans. Viking's new ocean voyages visit iconic cities-as well as lesser-known destinations-throughout Europe and include the following, with additional combination voyages also available:

NEW for 2026 and 2027 Amalfi Coast, Africa Iberia (8 days; between Rome Barcelona) - Embark on an unforgettable journey through the southern Mediterranean as you explore the lively ports and cities of Italy, Tunisia and Spain. Marvel at the beauty of the Amalfi Coast as you visit the picturesque town of Salerno. Delve into the rich history of the ancient Roman harbor of Carthage in La Goulette, Tunisia. Explore a diverse array of Mediterranean delights in Valencia, known for its delicious cuisine, including paella, its signature dish.

NEW for 2026 and 2027 Spain Portugal Discovery (8 days; between Lisbon Barcelona) - Discover Lisbon, Portugal's vibrant capital, known for its colorful streets and neighborhoods. Immerse in the rich history of Andalusia with a visit to Seville, Málaga and the Alhambra Palace. Admire the stunning palm tree lined waterfront of the Balearic Islands in Palma de Mallorca and explore Tangier to learn the city's impressive history. Embrace Barcelona, marveling at the architectural wonders of Antoni Gaudí and enjoy the lively Las Ramblas.

NEW for 2026 and 2027 Iberia, France England Explorer (12 days; between Lisbon London) - Embark on a wide-ranging sojourn to historic cities in Europe. From the vibrant streets of Lisbon to the wine-rich region of Bordeaux, discover destinations that are rich in history, culture and gastronomy. Explore Bilbao with its majestic Guggenheim Museum, quaint old town and delicious pintxos -displays of which are truly works of art. Experience regal London as you sail the iconic Thames River, the beating heart of the capital.

NEW for 2027 Scandinavian Discovery (8 days; between Oslo Stockholm) - Discover the allure of Scandinavia, from stunning fjords to bustling cities. Call at the UNESCO World Heritage City of Karlskrona and get a glimpse into Sweden's maritime legacy. Visit Copenhagen and immerse yourself in Danish cultural and gastronomic delights. Delve into nature in the lesser-known Åland Islands, an archipelago of 6,700 isles. Enjoy an overnight stay in Stockholm, allowing you to explore more of its Viking legacy and historic treasures.

NEW for 2027 Baltic Discovery (8 days; between Stockholm Copenhagen) - Discover a myriad of cultures as you circumnavigate the Baltic Sea. Explore the UNESCO-listed cities of Tallinn and Riga, medieval gems of the Hanseatic League. Call at Klaipeda, Lithuania's historic port city on the Curonian coast, and immerse yourself in its contemporary art and cultural treasures. Overnight in Copenhagen to experience more of the "City of Spires" and indulge in the many eateries that celebrate its trending Nordic cuisine.

NEW for 2027 Nordic Wonders (8 days; between Oslo Bergen) - Discover the dramatic coastlines of Norway and Denmark as you explore Scandinavia's natural treasures. Immerse yourself in stunning vistas as you journey through scenic landscapes, along majestic fjords and winding mountain passes. Be captivated by charming cities and experience firsthand why the Danes are considered among the world's happiest people.

NEW for 2027 British Isles Ireland (15 days; between London Belfast) - Traverse the coast of the British Isles and the stunning shores of Cornwall and Scotland. Call at the historic Scottish ports of Greenock and Tobermory, and visit Fort William to behold the splendor of Ben Nevis. Discover Ireland's rugged coastline and visit the ancient city of Limerick, with the iconic King John Castle on the banks of the River Shannon. Your voyage is bookended with overnight stays in London and Belfast, allowing you to explore more.

NEW for 2027 Scandinavia Baltic Capitals : (15 days; between Oslo Copenhagen) - Trace the shores of the Baltic Sea to discover magnificent fjords and bustling cities. Call at UNESCO-listed cities and get a glimpse into the area's medieval past in the old towns of Tallinn and Riga, and Karlskrona's historic port. Witness the natural splendor of the Åland Islands, an archipelago of more than 6,500 isles. With overnights in the vibrant capitals of Sweden and Denmark, delve deeper into the region's rich heritage and Viking legacy.

NEW for 2027 Scenic Scandinavia Baltic Jewels : (15 days; between Bergen Stockholm) - Delve into the maritime heritage of Scandinavia as you trace the dramatic coastlines of Sweden, Norway and Denmark. Witness stunning natural landscapes as you sail amid pristine fjords and the Åland Islands, an archipelago of 6,700 isles. Explore more of Oslo and Stockholm with overnight stays, allowing you to fully experience two of Europe's capitals. Sample New Nordic Cuisine and stroll historic towns as you spend time mingling with friendly locals.

NEW for 2027 Icons of the Viking Age:(22 days; between Bergen Copenhagen) - Circumnavigate the Baltic Sea as you sail through the homelands of the Vikings. Explore the deep-rooted cultural ties of Scandinavia, calling at iconic capitals in Norway, Sweden and Denmark. Sail the picturesque Åland Islands, an archipelago of 6,700 isles. Immerse yourself in the customs, traditions and fascinating history of the Baltic states, home to UNESCO World Heritage Sites, including the old town of Tallinn and the historic center of Riga.

Viking was rated #1 for Oceans, #1 for Rivers and #1 for Expeditions by Condé Nast Traveler in the 2024 Readers' Choice Awards for the second consecutive year. Viking was also named a "World's Best" for oceans, rivers and expeditions in Travel Leisure's 2024 World's Best Awards. No other travel company has simultaneously received the same honors from both publications-something Viking has now achieved two years in a row. Viking was named Best Luxury Line, Best Line for Couples and Best Line in the Mediterranean in U.S. News World Report's 2025 Best Cruise Lines ranking for the fourth consecutive year. Viking's ocean ships have also been rated and "Recommended" as part of the Forbes Travel Guide 2024 Star Awards, an annual independent evaluation for luxury travel brands. Additionally, Cruise Critic honored Viking with seven awards across the Luxury (Ocean), River and Expedition categories 2024 Best in Cruise Awards

Viking (NYSE: VIK) was founded in 1997 and provides destination-focused journeys on rivers, oceans, and lakes around the world. Designed for curious travelers with interests in science, history, culture and cuisine, Chairman and CEO Torstein Hagen often says Viking offers experiences For The Thinking Person. Viking has more than 450 awards to its name, including being rated #1 for Rivers, #1 for Oceans and #1 for Expeditions by Condé Nast Traveler in the 2023 and 2024 Readers' Choice Awards. Viking is also rated a "World's Best" for rivers, oceans and expeditions by Travel Leisure. No other travel company has simultaneously received the same honors by both publications. For additional information, contact Viking at 1-800-2-VIKING (1-800-284-5464) or visit www.viking.com. For Viking's award-winning enrichment channel, visit www.viking.tv.

