Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 18.12.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 680 internationalen Medien
Megachance: Aktien-Geheimtipp aus der 2. Reihe - der Markt schläft nicht!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
18.12.2024 14:06 Uhr
141 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Netwrix 1Secure Further Enhances Protection Against Data and Identity Access Risks Both on Premises and in the Cloud

Finanznachrichten News

Netwrix's SaaS security platform now identifies risky permissions in addition to unintended or malicious changes in SharePoint Online, Entra ID, SQL Server, Active Directory, and on-premises file servers.

FRISCO, Texas, Dec. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Netwrix, a vendor specializing in cybersecurity solutions focused on data and identity threats, released a new version of its easy-to-use and fast-to-deploy SaaS platform, Netwrix 1Secure. The latest version builds on its existing security monitoring functionality with more robust access rights assessment and expanded security auditing capabilities to overcome the lack of control when relying only on native security tools in Microsoft 365.


Netwrix 1Secure helps customers promote a secure IT environment with the following added functionality:

  • Risky permissions identification in SharePoint Online. Reporting on permissions provides actionable insights to help reduce data exposure across the Microsoft 365 environment. Additional alerts on data sharing are designed to keep tight access controls around critical data.
  • Accelerated incident detection and response in Entra ID with thirteen new alerts and ten new activity reports.
  • Database security expanded to SQL Server. New reporting allows customers to review successful and failed login attempts to their SQL databases and spot any suspicious activity in a timely fashion.
  • Faster decision-making and threat prioritization with risk mapping according to MITRE ATT&CK Matrix for Enterprise. Alignment with MITRE helps customers understand risks in the context of the cyberattack lifecycle and prioritize responses accordingly, improving their overall security posture.

"This latest release represents a significant step forward in our ultimate vision of delivering the full power and capability of the Netwrix portfolio via a single interface on the 1Secure platform," says Michael Tweddle, Chief Product Officer at Netwrix. "We're committed to meeting our customers and partners where they are, whether in the cloud, on premises, or hybrid environments."

To learn more about the new version of Netwrix 1Secure, visit the product page.

About Netwrix

Netwrix champions cybersecurity to ensure a brighter digital future for any organization. Netwrix's innovative solutions safeguard data, identities, and infrastructure reducing both the risk and impact of a breach for more than 13,500 organizations across 100+ countries. Netwrix empowers security professionals to face digital threats with confidence by enabling them to identify and protect sensitive data as well as to detect, respond to, and recover from attacks.

For more information, visit www.netwrix.com.

CONTACT:
Erin Jones
Avista PR for Netwrix
P: 704.664.2170
E: pr@netwrix.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/631922/Netwrix_Corporation_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/netwrix-1secure-further-enhances-protection-against-data-and-identity-access-risks-both-on-premises-and-in-the-cloud-302334663.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
6 Richtige für 2025
Das Börsenjahr 2025 klopft schon an die Tür – und wie immer geht es um die Frage: Welche Aktien werden die großen Gewinner sein? Die Auswahl an Möglichkeiten ist riesig, doch nur ein paar echte Volltreffer stechen heraus.

Ob stabiler Dividenden-Lieferant, Tech-Pionier oder spekulative Wette im Krypto-Bereich – wir haben die Märkte für Sie ausgiebig durchforstet und präsentieren Ihnen 6 Unternehmen, die große Chancen auf außergewöhnliche Kurssteigerungen besitzen. Hier sind, speziell für Sie, Ihre „6 Richtigen“ für 2025.

Fordern Sie jetzt unseren neuen kostenlosen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche Unternehmen das Potenzial besitzen, im kommenden Jahr richtig durchzustarten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.