The company aims to strengthen its position and ability to scale development, production capabilities and sales globally in order to cater to the surging demand for affordable, trustworthy and advanced autonomous drone technologies.

Orqa, a leader in advanced autonomous drone solutions, announced today that it has raised 5.8m€ in a Seed Round led by Lightspeed Venture Partners, with participation from Radius Capital, Decisive Point and existing investor Day One Capital. The investment comes at a pivotal moment for the drone industry and western markets. As regulatory tailwinds and focus shifted towards affordable, large-scale production, unprecedented opportunities are opening up in both defense and enterprise markets.

With the recent U.S. Replicator Drone Program aiming to field thousands of low-cost, attritable autonomous systems, the demand for robust and scalable drone solutions is rising rapidly. With thousands of avionics components, radio systems, drones, pilot goggles, and controllers produced and sold each month, Orqa is uniquely positioned to address critical global challenges. This trend has been further underscored by the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, where thousands of drones are deployed monthly, demonstrating the crucial need for mass-produced, cost-effective solutions. Additionally, recent incidents in the Red Sea, where low-cost Houthi drones have disrupted global supply chains, highlight the strategic importance of affordable drone and counter-drone systems.

"We are witnessing a technological inflection point, where the ability to produce and field large quantities of affordable, high-performance drones can redefine the battlefield and beyond," said Srdjan Kovacevic, CEO of Orqa. "This funding will allow us to pursue a much bolder technology roadmap and position Orqa as the #1 provider of western-made unmanned technology solutions. We're not just building the 'DJI of the West' here, we are committed to helping develop a strong and resilient ecosystem of Western providers of advanced unmanned systems for both defense and enterprise applications."

Lightspeed's investment in Orqa builds on their experience with companies like Helsing and Anduril, both of which have redefined the defense landscape with cutting-edge autonomous systems and AI-driven solutions. Antoine Moyroud, partner at Lightspeed Venture Partners commented, "Orqa is uniquely positioned to take advantage of the growing demand for scalable drone solutions. Their vision to build a Western alternative to DJI, coupled with their commitment to building a global leader with European roots, makes this an exciting investment."

A Strategic Focus on Defense and Enterprise Markets

The investment will enable Orqa to capitalize on two major market opportunities:

Defense Sector Demand for 'Precise Mass': The global defense landscape is evolving rapidly, with NATO and allied nations demanding cost-effective, scalable solutions to strengthen military readiness. Orqa's ability to design and produce all core drone components in-house ensures compliance with stringent regulations, including the U.S. National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA). "Our alignment with the goals of the U.S. Replicator Program and our focus on secure, Western-made systems position Orqa as a trusted partner in delivering advanced solutions for modern warfare," Kovacevic added. Enterprise Adoption of Autonomous Solutions: Orqa is also expanding its footprint in the enterprise market, targeting applications such as remote inspection, security surveillance, and emergency response. With the commercial drone market expected to reach $41.3 billion by 2026, Orqa's ability to adapt its ISR (Intelligence, Surveillance, Reconnaissance) capabilities for enterprise use cases positions the company to serve a broad range of industries, including energy, utilities, and construction. "Once you have a great ISR drone, you have essentially built the enterprise drone of tomorrow," said Moyroud, highlighting the company's vision to integrate software solutions that turn data into actionable insights.

Scaling Production with a Vertically Integrated Model

Orqa's vertically integrated approach, which combines deep expertise in component manufacturing with the ability to produce end-to-end drone platforms, sets it apart in the industry. This integration allows Orqa to maintain a high level of control over its supply chain, a crucial advantage amid tightening regulations and supply chain vulnerabilities. By designing and producing its critical components in-house, Orqa ensures that every aspect of its drones meets the highest standards, while tightly integrating these components into fully assembled systems.

"Our approach to vertical integration gives us the flexibility to scale production efficiently-from the core technology inside each drone to the entire platform itself," explained Srdjan Kovacevic, CEO of Orqa. "This end-to-end control enables us to deliver high-performance, scalable drone solutions that can quickly adapt to the evolving needs of both defense and enterprise markets." As a European-based company, Orqa offers much-needed supply-chain security to Western unmanned technology ecosystems, which still heavily rely on Chinese suppliers for critical components at a time where supply chain is commonly weaponized in the geopolitical theater.

Strategic Investors and New Talent Fuel Growth

The new funding round includes investors with a deep understanding of both the defense and enterprise markets.

"Until now, Orqa has proudly grown with European backing, led by Day One Capital," explained Srdjan Kovacevic, CEO of Orqa. "This round marks a new chapter, bringing in top-tier US and global investors to fuel our vision of a trans-Atlantic alliance that keeps the West at the forefront of the unmanned technology race. With competition from China heating up, earning the trust of our new partners is a crucial step in our mission to build a powerhouse that serves both European and North American markets."

The funding will also be used to expand Orqa's team, with a focus on strengthening software, sales and manufacturing capabilities. Arnaud Thiercelin's recent appointment as Chief Product Officer brings deep expertise in enterprise sales and scaling ambitious UAS projects, drawing from his experience at industry leaders DJI and Auterion.

About Orqa

Founded in 2018, Orqa began as a hardware consulting firm before transitioning into a vertically integrated drone company. Today, Orqa is a leader in developing advanced drone systems designed for dual-use applications. With a commitment to building secure, Western-made solutions, Orqa is set to redefine the landscape of unmanned aerial systems.

https://orqafpv.com/

