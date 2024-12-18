Novotech, the global full-service clinical Contract Research Organization (CRO), announces the release of its report, Parkinson's Disease: Global Clinical Trial Landscape 2024. This report provides critical insights into the trends, opportunities, and challenges in Parkinson's disease (PD) research, serving as a valuable resource for companies developing treatments for this complex neurodegenerative disorder.

Report Highlights

Parkinson's disease is one of the fastest-growing neurological conditions, with prevalence expected to double by 2030. This report analyzes global clinical trial data, offering biotech and pharmaceutical companies key information to guide clinical development strategies. Key findings include:

Global Trial Distribution : Review of over 750 PD trials initiated since 2019, with Asia-Pacific leading at 44% of trials. Major regions include China, the U.S., and Europe, reflecting current research priorities.

: Review of over 750 PD trials initiated since 2019, with Asia-Pacific leading at 44% of trials. Major regions include China, the U.S., and Europe, reflecting current research priorities. Therapeutic Innovation : Overview of emerging approaches, such as gene therapy, deep brain stimulation, and cell-based therapies aimed at modifying disease progression and improving patient outcomes.

: Overview of emerging approaches, such as gene therapy, deep brain stimulation, and cell-based therapies aimed at modifying disease progression and improving patient outcomes. Pipeline Insights : Analysis of 145 preclinical and 64 clinical-stage drug candidates highlights a diverse therapeutic pipeline in various stages of development.

: Analysis of 145 preclinical and 64 clinical-stage drug candidates highlights a diverse therapeutic pipeline in various stages of development. Regional Recruitment and Trial Duration: Europe shows higher recruitment efficiency, while Asia-Pacific indicates a need for increased trial density, highlighting operational challenges and opportunities across regions.

Understanding PD's Growing Impact

The report also explores genetic, epidemiological, and socioeconomic factors influencing PD's global burden. These insights are essential for companies looking to design targeted, region-specific clinical trials that consider varying patient needs and regulatory requirements.

This report serves as a practical resource for the PD research community, providing actionable insights to support efficient, effective clinical trials.

Gain a comprehensive understanding of the Parkinson's disease clinical trial landscape and access actionable insights to support your development goals. Download the full report to inform your strategies in PD research and clinical trials.

About Novotech Novotech-CRO.com

Founded in 1997, Novotech is a global full-service clinical Contract Research Organization (CRO) focused on partnering with biotech companies to accelerate the development of advanced and novel therapeutics at every phase.

Recognized for its industry-leading contributions, Novotech has received numerous prestigious awards, including the Frost &Sullivan 2024 Global Biotech CRO of the year award, Clinical Trials Arena Excellence Awards 2024, 2024 Employer of Choice, 2024 Great Place to Work in the US, 2024 Brandon Hall Gold Award, CRO Leadership Award 2023, the Asia Pacific Cell Gene Therapy Clinical Trials Excellence 2023, the Asia-Pacific Contract Research Organization Company of the Year Award since 2006.

The Company offers a comprehensive suite of services including laboratories, Phase I facilities, drug development consulting, regulatory expertise, and has experience with over 5,000 clinical projects, including Phase I to Phase IV clinical trials and bioequivalence studies. With a presence in 34 office locations and a dedicated team of 3,000+ professionals worldwide, Novotech is a trusted end-to-end strategic partner of choice.

For more information or to speak to an expert team member visit www.Novotech-CRO.com

