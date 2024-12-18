The "Office Furniture Supply and Workplace Trends in Europe: The Dealers Point of View" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The European Office Furniture sector is facing several challenges, assuming increasingly blurred boundaries. Shared spaces are ever more important, as well as the assonance with the domestic environment and the growing collaboration between companies within the sector and others, like outdoor furniture firms. Additionally, the market for refurbished Office Furniture is expanding, with dealers started dealing with these products under the strong initiatives of leading Office Furniture brands.

In such a context, the Office Furniture Supply and Workplace Trends in Europe report aims at exploring Office Furniture sector changes according to the dealers' point of view, even offering up-to-date information on the European Office Furniture market, according to the analysts' knowledge and in-depth research.

Today's office world is under a huge transformation, with concepts such as flexibility, coziness, and sociability shaping the new workspaces. Office Furniture is ever more inspired by residential environments while remaining technologically much more advanced and function-oriented. About half of a medium/large office project budget, according to the results of a survey, is represented by shared and focus spaces, while the traditional desk-based areas are reduced significantly. All these assumptions have led to demand growth for types of furniture not typically considered within traditional offices.

In this context, some major changes are affecting distribution and office as a service. A relevant share of dealers started selling refurbished office furniture. Furthermore, almost half of the survey's respondents declared that they are using e-commerce.

THE OFFICE FURNITURE MARKET IN EUROPE: A SECTOR OVERVIEW

The study is introduced with an overview of the Office Furniture Market providing:

Office Furniture production, consumption, and international trade dynamics over 2019-2024

Office Furniture current market size by European country

How distribution channels for Office Furniture (Direct Sales, Specialist Dealers, Non-Specialists, E-commerce, Others) have evolved

Office Furniture exports, imports, top exporting and importing countries and Exports by destinations/imports by origin

Key factors driving demand for Office Furniture

OFFICE FURNITURE SUPPLY AND WORKPLACE TRENDS. RESULTS FROM THE ANALYSTS' SURVEY

For this research report, the analysts also involved 100 Office Furniture distributors (dealers, distributors, interior designers/specifiers, e-tailers) located in Europe and surveyed in October 2024, to go in-depth into the workplace transformation and describe its impact on product features.

In particular, the survey focused on:

Dealers' future expectations

The customer budget by office area, new kinds of furniture, and furnishing in the workspace

Client priorities in the future and contract segments expected to increase

Height Adjustable desks (HAT) and kind of mechanisms

The emerging offer for refurbished items, product categories, price differences, and supply organization

Sales through E-commerce

Key Topics Covered:

Office Furniture in Europe: Market evolution and preliminary data for 2024

Production, consumption, international trade, prices and market openness

Office Furniture consumption by region

Office Furniture consumption by country

Evolution of distribution channels

International trade of Office Furniture

Exports, imports and trade balance

Top Office Furniture exporters and importers in Europe

Demand Drivers

European office take-up trends and forecasts

Producer prices in furniture, office furniture, and consumer prices in furniture and furnishings

Construction Investment by sector

Non-residential construction Investments

THE RESULTS OF THE SURVEY ON OFFICE FURNITURE SUPPLY AND WORKPLACE TRENDS

The year 2024 according to Dealers: Expected sales variation of Office Furniture

The customer budget by office area and new kinds of furniture and furnishing in workspaces

Future Client's priorities and Contract segments expected to increase

Height Adjustable desks (HAT). Incidence on total desk sold and mechanisms

Refurbished Office Furniture and reconditioned items, product categories, price difference, and supply organization

Sales through E-commerce and Products most sold online

ANNEX 1: THE QUESTIONNAIRE

