International Star, Inc.: International Star Inc. Announces Contract Renewal with Iconic Artist Ice Cube for Fryday Cannabis Brands

International Star Inc. (OTC PINK:ILST) is proud to announce that its subsidiary, Budding Equity LLC, led by CEO Dan Rubin, has finalized a licencing renewal agreement with its joint venture partner in Fryday LLC. to extend its contract with renowned artist and cultural icon Ice Cube. This partnership ensures the continuation of Ice Cube's cannabis lines under the Fryday banner through February 2027. The original agreement was with Budding Equity Inc., a Canadian-domiciled entity that has now been transferred to Budding Equity LLC, a US-domiciled LLC.

Since its inception, Fryday's collaboration with Ice Cube has garnered widespread acclaim for its premium cannabis products that reflect Ice Cube's uncompromising standards and authentic brand ethos. The renewal solidifies the long-term vision for the partnership, further positioning Fryday as a leading name in the cannabis industry.

"This renewal marks an exciting new chapter for Fryday and Budding Equity LLC," said Dan Rubin, CEO of Budding Equity LLC. "Ice Cube is not just a collaborator but a partner whose influence and dedication have been integral to the success of our cannabis lines. Together, we will continue to deliver high-quality products that resonate with consumers and honor the culture that Ice Cube has long championed."

The contract extension reflects the strong performance of Ice Cube's cannabis lines, which have consistently driven consumer demand and expanded the brand's presence in multiple states. The renewed commitment underscores both parties' shared dedication to excellence, innovation, and growth within the cannabis space.

"I'm excited to continue this partnership with Fryday and Budding Equity LLC," said Ice Cube. "This extension allows us to keep delivering products that not only meet the highest standards but also represent the authenticity and integrity my brand stands for."

Fryday, a joint venture backed by Budding Equity LLC, is committed to elevating cannabis culture through collaborations with influential voices like Ice Cube. The extended partnership promises an exciting future of product innovation and market expansion as the brand continues to set trends in the cannabis industry.

About International Star Inc:

International Star Inc. (OTC PINK:ILST) operates through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Budding Equity ("BE") and its 20% ownership stake in B Studios LLC. BE owns and licenses intellectual property through contracts with movie studios and celebrities and structures licensing deals with third parties for cannabis-related products. The company also maintains joint ventures with Ice Cube and Kevin Smith affiliates to license and brand cannabis and cannabis-related products. B Studios focuses on producing cannabis-themed films and capitalizing on product placement and licensing. A core focus of ILST remains acquiring and developing innovative businesses with high growth potential in the cannabis space and beyond. For more information, you can visit our website at www.ilstinc.com .

For media inquiries, please contact:

Investors@ilstinc.com

International Star, Inc.

8 The Green

Suite 16020

Dover, DE 19901

Website: www.ilstinc.com

Forward-Looking Statement

The information contained herein includes forward-looking statements. These statements relate to future events or to our future financial performance, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond our control and which could, and likely will, materially affect actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Any forward-looking statement reflects our current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to our operations, results of operations, growth strategy and liquidity. We assume no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

SOURCE: International Star, Inc.

View the original press release on accesswire.com