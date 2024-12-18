Oxford Retirement Advisors Acquires PFS Capital Management

Oxford Retirement Advisors expands advisory team and service capabilities with this acquisition.

Oxford Retirement Advisors, a leading financial advisory firm focusing on retirement planning and asset management, is pleased to announce the acquisition of PFS Capital Management, with offices in New Jersey and Florida. Known for their client-centric approach and impressive track record of success, PFS Capital Management brings a wealth of experience in financial planning and estate management

Oxford Retirement Advisors

"We are thrilled to welcome PFS Capital Management to the Oxford Retirement Advisors family," said Clint Gharib, Founder of Oxford Retirement Advisors. "Their deep knowledge of financial planning and unwavering commitment to putting clients' best interests first perfectly align with our mission. This acquisition significantly strengthens our ability to serve clients, enhances our presence in both the Northeast and Florida, and increases our planning capabilities across the board."

The strategic acquisition increases Oxford Retirement Advisors' service capabilities and adds valuable experience in income and estate planning, tax strategies, and investment management. Together, they provide comprehensive solutions for clients nationwide. "The team at PFS Capital Management is excited to join Oxford Retirement Advisors. We have been independent for over 30 years; The wealth industry is continually evolving - by joining forces with this terrific team we can provide unparalleled financial planning and investment management services providing our clients with even more experience and resources," said Tim Pashley, Founder of PFS Capital Management.

This acquisition marks a significant milestone in Oxford Retirement Advisors' continued growth and being well-positioned to meet the evolving needs of clients across the nation.

About Oxford Retirement Advisors

Oxford Retirement Advisors is an Atlanta-based financial advisory firm focused on providing comprehensive income and retirement planning and wealth management services. With a team of seasoned professionals, Oxford Retirement Advisors offers personalized solutions to help individuals, families and companies achieve their financial goals and build secure futures. For more information, please visit https://www.OxfordRA.com. Our firm does not offer tax or legal advice. Consult your tax or legal advisor regarding your situation. Oxford Retirement Advisors is an independent firm with Securities and Advisory services offered through Madison Avenue Securities, LLC ("MAS"), member FINRA/SIPC and a Registered Investment Advisor. Oxford Retirement Advisors and MAS are not affiliated entities.

About PFS Capital Management

PFS Capital Management is a well-established financial advisory firm with offices in New Jersey and Florida. The firm focuses on comprehensive financial planning, asset management, estate planning, and tax strategies, providing clients with customized solutions to meet their long-term financial objectives. The PFS Capital Management name has now changed to Oxford Retirement Advisors.

