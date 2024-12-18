Michael L. Baum, Esq. Renowned Advocate Added to Board of Gene Guard Detox, Inc.

Gene Guard Detox, Inc. proudly welcomes Michael L. Baum, Esq. to its Board of Directors. An award-winning litigator and champion for victims of Drugs as well as glyphosate exposure, Baum has set new standards in environmental and health-related justice.

Baum's exceptional legal career includes:

Wisner Baum HPV vaccine attorneys are bringing the first Gardasil lawsuit to trial on January 21, 2025, in California State Court.

Trial Team for the Lee Johnson v. Monsanto case, resulting in a $289.3 million verdict.

Trial Team for $2.055 billion jury verdict in Pilliod v. Monsanto . This case remains the largest verdict in California for 2019 and the ninth largest in U.S. history.

Receiving multiple honors, including 2019 Trial Team of the Year by The National Trial Lawyers and "Mass Tort Law Firm of the Year Finalist" by Elite Trial Lawyers.

As Gene Guard Detox continues to develop cutting-edge probiotics and postbiotics to remove glyphosate and BPA, Baum's insight and expertise will play a pivotal role in driving the company's mission forward. His addition marks an exciting chapter in Gene Guard Detox's journey to safeguard human and pet health.

The application of Gene Guard's probiotics within the human health and wellness industry provides global market opportunities and sustainable long-term growth in the human and pet market. Through its innovative technology, Gene Guard is the first-to-market with patented glyphosate binding strains that are GRAS. These strains represent a platform for simple screening of additional toxins that are expected to expand the utility and value of GRAS isolates with toxin binding activity.

About Gene Guard Detox A groundbreaking scientific research organization since 2019, has been developing bacterial strains that are able to reduce the absorption by binding of ubiquitous toxins ingested in our diets. Their selective probiotic strains mitigate the amount of toxins that enter the circulation and organs from the digestive tract by virtue of the probiotic's individual capacity to bind environmental toxins.

