Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 18.12.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 680 internationalen Medien
Megachance: Aktien-Geheimtipp aus der 2. Reihe - der Markt schläft nicht!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
18.12.2024 15:02 Uhr
121 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Josef Friedman: Kisco Candles Lights Up the Web With New Blog for Event Planners and Businesses

Finanznachrichten News

Discover Guides, Tips, and Insights on Selecting and Using Wholesale Candles

SOUTH PLAINFIELD, NEW JERSEY / ACCESSWIRE / December 18, 2024 / Kisco Candles, a leading provider of wholesale dripless candles, is excited to announce the launch of its official blog. This new platform is designed to enrich the knowledge of event planners, businesses, and anyone interested in the candle world by providing expert guides, tips, and insights.

Bolsius Pillar Candles at wedding table

Kisco dripless pillar candles atop a long dining table at wedding

The new Kisco Candles blog aims to become a crucial resource for customers looking to make informed decisions in their candle purchases. Featuring in-depth buying guides, industry insights, and candle care tips, the blog is tailored to the specific needs of both seasoned professionals and home candle users alike.

"Our goal with this blog is to empower our customers with the knowledge they need to select the best products for their needs," said Josef Friedman, Director of Operations at Kisco Candles. "We believe that an informed customer is a happy customer, and our detailed guides and industry insights will help ensure every purchase is perfect."

Upcoming features on the blog include posts on the best steps for event candle use, guides to candle types, and industry candle guides for restaurants and more businesses. These entries are designed to not only inform but also inspire our readers to enhance their events and business spaces with the perfect candle choices.

Event coordinators, commercial clients, and candle aficionados are invited to explore our newly launched blog at https://kiscocandles.com/blogs/news to explore the wealth of content.

Contact Information

Josef Friedman
Director of Operations
support@kiscocandles.com

.

SOURCE: Josef Friedman



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
6 Richtige für 2025
Das Börsenjahr 2025 klopft schon an die Tür – und wie immer geht es um die Frage: Welche Aktien werden die großen Gewinner sein? Die Auswahl an Möglichkeiten ist riesig, doch nur ein paar echte Volltreffer stechen heraus.

Ob stabiler Dividenden-Lieferant, Tech-Pionier oder spekulative Wette im Krypto-Bereich – wir haben die Märkte für Sie ausgiebig durchforstet und präsentieren Ihnen 6 Unternehmen, die große Chancen auf außergewöhnliche Kurssteigerungen besitzen. Hier sind, speziell für Sie, Ihre „6 Richtigen“ für 2025.

Fordern Sie jetzt unseren neuen kostenlosen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche Unternehmen das Potenzial besitzen, im kommenden Jahr richtig durchzustarten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.