Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 18.12.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 680 internationalen Medien
Megachance: Aktien-Geheimtipp aus der 2. Reihe - der Markt schläft nicht!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
18.12.2024 15:02 Uhr
119 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

As Seen in The Singles Scene Column(C) This December, Revolution Dating Helps Singles Find Love Before the Holidays

Finanznachrichten News

Kelly Leary, M.S., with Revolution Dating, wants to help Singles meet that special someone and go into 2025 with celebration and joy.

PALM BEACH GARDENS, FLORIDA / ACCESSWIRE / December 18, 2024 / The holiday season can make the desire to find love feel even more intense, and Revolution Dating, a premier brick-and-mortar matchmaking agency based in Palm Beach Gardens, FL, is here to help.

Revolution Dating with Kelly Leary

With 33 years of experience connecting singles from Palm Beach Gardens to Vero Beach to the Northeast USA, Revolution Dating is the trusted resource for personalized matchmaking services.

Kelly Leary, M.S., Founder of Revolution Dating, offers expert guidance and tailored matchmaking with one-on-one attention, background checks, professional photos, and personalized strategies.

She and her team believe the holidays are the perfect time to reflect, reset, and step into 2025 with optimism about love.

Advice from The Singles Scene Column© December Edition:

  • Splurge on YOU. Put yourself first this season. Spoil yourself with better connections and better relationships.

  • Let Romantic LOVE Be Your North Star. Embrace all forms of love - platonic, romantic, familial, and self-love.

  • End with the Lesson of JOY. Have you taken yourself or others too seriously this past year? December is a time for celebration, compassion, and laughter.

  • It's NEVER Too Late! Start at 40. Start at 70. Start at 5:00 p.m. Just start. Abundance isn't just about material wealth-it's a mindset. In dating, it's knowing that opportunities are endless and that the best is yet to come.

Leary's advice is a gentle reminder that love begins with optimism and the belief that the right connection is always possible. Revolution Dating has been specializing in matching clients up-and-down the East Coast of the USA for years.

Whether seeking a local connection or long-distance romance, their services are customized to meet individual needs with precision and care.

Call (561) 630-XOXO (9696) to Begin the Journey to Love Today. Exclusive December memberships available. Call or fill out the website form today to be contacted by Revolution Dating matchmakers.

Revolution Dating provides more than matchmaking. As a full-service agency, they offer coaching, date evaluations, and comprehensive support to help clients navigate the dating world with confidence.

"We are so excited to help clients finish the year strong," says Leary. "Whether starting fresh in the dating world or looking to take relationships to the next level, the team is here to provide support."

December is about joy, love, and abundance, and with the right mindset and expert guidance, there's no better time to step into 2025 with fresh opportunities.

Contact Revolution Dating at (561) 630-XOXO (9696) or visit their website to learn how to find love this holiday season and beyond.

Contact Information

Kelly Leary, M.S.
CEO
kelly@revolutiondating.com
561-630-9696

.

SOURCE: Revolution Dating



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Treibt Nvidias KI-Boom den Uranpreis?
In einer Welt, in der künstliche Intelligenz zunehmend zum Treiber technologischer Fortschritte wird, rückt auch der Energiebedarf, der für den Betrieb und die Weiterentwicklung von KI-Systemen erforderlich ist, in den Fokus.

Nvidia, ein Vorreiter auf dem Gebiet der KI, steht im Zentrum dieser Entwicklung. Mit steigender Nachfrage nach leistungsfähigeren KI-Anwendungen steigt auch der Bedarf an Energie. Uran, als Schlüsselkomponente für die Energiegewinnung in Kernkraftwerken, könnte dadurch einen neuen Stellenwert erhalten.

Dieser kostenlose Report beleuchtet, wie der KI-Boom potenziell den Uranmarkt beeinflusst und stellt drei aussichtsreiche Unternehmen vor, die von diesen Entwicklungen profitieren könnten und echtes Rallyepotenzial besitzen

Handeln Sie Jetzt!

Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen Spezialreport an und profitieren Sie von der steigenden Nachfrage, der den Uranpreis auf neue Höchststände treiben könnte.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.