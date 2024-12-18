Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 18.12.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 680 internationalen Medien
Megachance: Aktien-Geheimtipp aus der 2. Reihe - der Markt schläft nicht!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
18.12.2024 15:02 Uhr
157 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Spekit Acquires AI-Powered Revenue Platform, Cquence, to Usher in a New Era of Enablement Intelligence

Finanznachrichten News

DENVER, COLORADO / ACCESSWIRE / December 18, 2024 / Spekit, the leading just-in-time enablement platform, has announced the pivotal acquisition of Cquence to further accelerate its AI technology and mission to effortlessly connect sales reps with the content they need the moment they need it.

The Cquence AI allows for the identification and extraction of critical deal-centric data from unstructured sources, minimizing time spent on administrative tasks and maximizing the time revenue teams spend selling.

"The future of AI-driven sales enablement is here. With Cquence, we're giving every rep a personalized enablement assistant that anticipates their needs and delivers tailored content, learning, and coaching in real-time," said Melanie Fellay, CEO & Co-founder at Spekit. "This isn't just automation; it's about creating intelligent, context-driven enablement experiences that make reps more efficient, more empowered, and more impactful than ever before. This acquisition puts AI-fueled context at the heart of sales enablement, accelerating our journey to a smarter, more effective future for revenue teams."

Spekit's next-gen enablement platform already stands out in the crowded enablement market with its hyper-focus on just-in-time information delivery, intuitive sales rep experiences, powerful analytics, and a uniquely streamlined content management system. The platform automatically works across an organization's entire tech stack, eliminating the disruptive context-switching and clunky integration maintenance required by traditional enablement platforms.

With the latest release of Spekit AI Assist, sales reps can ask any question in any app and receive highly accurate answers, guidance, and content recommendations to win deals in critical moments. This combination empowers reps with the right knowledge when needed while massively simplifying content management for enablement and marketing teams.

Companies like Zoominfo, Ibotta, and Southwest Airlines use Spekit to accelerate new hire ramp time, guide teams through complex changes and processes, and empower reps with deal-accelerating content, all within their existing workflows.

With this strategic acquisition, Spekit accelerates its ability to tie enablement actions to revenue outcomes by adding the founding team, which has deep expertise in linking AI to revenue impact. Additionally, Cquence's innovative intellectual property will further strengthen the company's core investments in AI technology, positioning Spekit for even greater disruption.

"Cquence and Spekit were a natural match," said Larry Rosenzweig, Co-founder & CEO at Cquence. "Our values align, and there's a powerful synergy between what we've built at Cquence and the mission Spekit is driving forward."

"Over the past few months, we've collaborated with this incredible team while contributing to impactful wins," said Domenic Matesic, Co-founder & CTO at Cquence. "Spekit's vision excites us-it's a place to leverage cutting-edge tech and AI to create transformative, revenue-driving solutions for sales teams. Here, we have the vision and resources to lead and win in this space."

By layering in the groundbreaking AI and expertise of Cquence, Spekit is not just evolving the enablement landscape; it's redefining it entirely. With the combined power of AI-driven content creation, management, insights, and accessibility, Spekit is poised to transform the future of sales enablement-ensuring revenue teams are equipped, agile, and empowered to perform at their best every day.

Contact Information

Elle Morgan
Director of Content & Communications
elle@spekit.com
502-287-2636

.

SOURCE: SPEKIT



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
6 Richtige für 2025
Das Börsenjahr 2025 klopft schon an die Tür – und wie immer geht es um die Frage: Welche Aktien werden die großen Gewinner sein? Die Auswahl an Möglichkeiten ist riesig, doch nur ein paar echte Volltreffer stechen heraus.

Ob stabiler Dividenden-Lieferant, Tech-Pionier oder spekulative Wette im Krypto-Bereich – wir haben die Märkte für Sie ausgiebig durchforstet und präsentieren Ihnen 6 Unternehmen, die große Chancen auf außergewöhnliche Kurssteigerungen besitzen. Hier sind, speziell für Sie, Ihre „6 Richtigen“ für 2025.

Fordern Sie jetzt unseren neuen kostenlosen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche Unternehmen das Potenzial besitzen, im kommenden Jahr richtig durchzustarten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.