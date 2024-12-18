Spekit Acquires AI-Powered Revenue Platform, Cquence, to Usher in a New Era of Enablement Intelligence

Spekit, the leading just-in-time enablement platform, has announced the pivotal acquisition of Cquence to further accelerate its AI technology and mission to effortlessly connect sales reps with the content they need the moment they need it.

The Cquence AI allows for the identification and extraction of critical deal-centric data from unstructured sources, minimizing time spent on administrative tasks and maximizing the time revenue teams spend selling.

"The future of AI-driven sales enablement is here. With Cquence, we're giving every rep a personalized enablement assistant that anticipates their needs and delivers tailored content, learning, and coaching in real-time," said Melanie Fellay, CEO & Co-founder at Spekit. "This isn't just automation; it's about creating intelligent, context-driven enablement experiences that make reps more efficient, more empowered, and more impactful than ever before. This acquisition puts AI-fueled context at the heart of sales enablement, accelerating our journey to a smarter, more effective future for revenue teams."

Spekit's next-gen enablement platform already stands out in the crowded enablement market with its hyper-focus on just-in-time information delivery, intuitive sales rep experiences, powerful analytics, and a uniquely streamlined content management system. The platform automatically works across an organization's entire tech stack, eliminating the disruptive context-switching and clunky integration maintenance required by traditional enablement platforms.

With the latest release of Spekit AI Assist , sales reps can ask any question in any app and receive highly accurate answers, guidance, and content recommendations to win deals in critical moments. This combination empowers reps with the right knowledge when needed while massively simplifying content management for enablement and marketing teams.

Companies like Zoominfo, Ibotta, and Southwest Airlines use Spekit to accelerate new hire ramp time, guide teams through complex changes and processes, and empower reps with deal-accelerating content, all within their existing workflows.

With this strategic acquisition, Spekit accelerates its ability to tie enablement actions to revenue outcomes by adding the founding team, which has deep expertise in linking AI to revenue impact. Additionally, Cquence's innovative intellectual property will further strengthen the company's core investments in AI technology, positioning Spekit for even greater disruption.

"Cquence and Spekit were a natural match," said Larry Rosenzweig, Co-founder & CEO at Cquence. "Our values align, and there's a powerful synergy between what we've built at Cquence and the mission Spekit is driving forward."

"Over the past few months, we've collaborated with this incredible team while contributing to impactful wins," said Domenic Matesic, Co-founder & CTO at Cquence. "Spekit's vision excites us-it's a place to leverage cutting-edge tech and AI to create transformative, revenue-driving solutions for sales teams. Here, we have the vision and resources to lead and win in this space."

By layering in the groundbreaking AI and expertise of Cquence, Spekit is not just evolving the enablement landscape; it's redefining it entirely. With the combined power of AI-driven content creation, management, insights, and accessibility, Spekit is poised to transform the future of sales enablement-ensuring revenue teams are equipped, agile, and empowered to perform at their best every day.

SOURCE: SPEKIT

View the original press release on accesswire.com