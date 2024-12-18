NeoPredics Welcomes Todd Usen as Chairman of the Board

NeoPredics AG Switzerland, along with its subsidiaries NeoPredics AG Germany and NeoPredics USA Inc., is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Todd Usen as Chairman of the Board, marking an exciting new chapter for the company as it continues to grow its impact in maternal and neonatal healthcare.

We extend our heartfelt gratitude to Dr. Volker Pfahlert, who has stepped down after four years of dedicated service. Under his leadership, NeoPredics made significant strides in predictive analytics and clinical decision support, setting a strong foundation for future growth.

Mr. Usen brings a wealth of experience and a proven track record in the MedTech industry, including his recent work in women's health. He has demonstrated exceptional leadership in building, restructuring, and growing public and private organizations, with a focus on both operational and commercial excellence. His expertise spans strategic vision development, product innovation, logistics, go-to-market strategies, and mergers and acquisitions.

With career highlights that include leading Minerva Surgical through an organizational transformation, spearheading the commercialization of Activ Surgical's groundbreaking AI-powered technology, and driving global growth initiatives at Olympus Medical, Mr. Usen's influence on the healthcare industry is both broad and profound. His passion for advancing women's health aligns perfectly with NeoPredics' mission to deliver innovative solutions that improve outcomes for mothers and children.

In addition to his new role as Chairman of NeoPredics, Mr. Usen is currently serving as the President and CEO of Adagio Medical, Inc., a leading innovator in the treatment of cardiac arrhythmias.

As Chairman of the Board for NeoPredics AG, NeoPredics AG Germany, and NeoPredics USA Inc., Mr. Usen will leverage his extensive experience and industry insights to guide NeoPredics in its mission to create cutting-edge predictive tools that transform maternal and neonatal care.

Please join us in welcoming Todd Usen to the NeoPredics family as we look ahead to a future of innovation and impact.

About NeoPredics

NeoPredics is a Swiss-based digital health tech start-up developing predictive analytics for maternal and neonatal applications. The company's cutting-edge solutions support clinicians in identifying risks and intervening early, with the mission of improving outcomes for mothers and their babies.

