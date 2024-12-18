Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 18.12.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 680 internationalen Medien
Megachance: Aktien-Geheimtipp aus der 2. Reihe - der Markt schläft nicht!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
18.12.2024 15:02 Uhr
103 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

NeoPredics Welcomes Todd Usen as Chairman of the Board

Finanznachrichten News

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA / ACCESSWIRE / December 18, 2024 / NeoPredics AG Switzerland, along with its subsidiaries NeoPredics AG Germany and NeoPredics USA Inc., is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Todd Usen as Chairman of the Board, marking an exciting new chapter for the company as it continues to grow its impact in maternal and neonatal healthcare.

We extend our heartfelt gratitude to Dr. Volker Pfahlert, who has stepped down after four years of dedicated service. Under his leadership, NeoPredics made significant strides in predictive analytics and clinical decision support, setting a strong foundation for future growth.

Mr. Usen brings a wealth of experience and a proven track record in the MedTech industry, including his recent work in women's health. He has demonstrated exceptional leadership in building, restructuring, and growing public and private organizations, with a focus on both operational and commercial excellence. His expertise spans strategic vision development, product innovation, logistics, go-to-market strategies, and mergers and acquisitions.

With career highlights that include leading Minerva Surgical through an organizational transformation, spearheading the commercialization of Activ Surgical's groundbreaking AI-powered technology, and driving global growth initiatives at Olympus Medical, Mr. Usen's influence on the healthcare industry is both broad and profound. His passion for advancing women's health aligns perfectly with NeoPredics' mission to deliver innovative solutions that improve outcomes for mothers and children.

In addition to his new role as Chairman of NeoPredics, Mr. Usen is currently serving as the President and CEO of Adagio Medical, Inc., a leading innovator in the treatment of cardiac arrhythmias.

As Chairman of the Board for NeoPredics AG, NeoPredics AG Germany, and NeoPredics USA Inc., Mr. Usen will leverage his extensive experience and industry insights to guide NeoPredics in its mission to create cutting-edge predictive tools that transform maternal and neonatal care.

Please join us in welcoming Todd Usen to the NeoPredics family as we look ahead to a future of innovation and impact.

About NeoPredics

NeoPredics is a Swiss-based digital health tech start-up developing predictive analytics for maternal and neonatal applications. The company's cutting-edge solutions support clinicians in identifying risks and intervening early, with the mission of improving outcomes for mothers and their babies.

Contact Information

Lia Butler
Director of Sales & Marketing, US
lia.butler@neopredix.com
6092736911

.

SOURCE: NeoPredics



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Treibt Nvidias KI-Boom den Uranpreis?
In einer Welt, in der künstliche Intelligenz zunehmend zum Treiber technologischer Fortschritte wird, rückt auch der Energiebedarf, der für den Betrieb und die Weiterentwicklung von KI-Systemen erforderlich ist, in den Fokus.

Nvidia, ein Vorreiter auf dem Gebiet der KI, steht im Zentrum dieser Entwicklung. Mit steigender Nachfrage nach leistungsfähigeren KI-Anwendungen steigt auch der Bedarf an Energie. Uran, als Schlüsselkomponente für die Energiegewinnung in Kernkraftwerken, könnte dadurch einen neuen Stellenwert erhalten.

Dieser kostenlose Report beleuchtet, wie der KI-Boom potenziell den Uranmarkt beeinflusst und stellt drei aussichtsreiche Unternehmen vor, die von diesen Entwicklungen profitieren könnten und echtes Rallyepotenzial besitzen

Handeln Sie Jetzt!

Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen Spezialreport an und profitieren Sie von der steigenden Nachfrage, der den Uranpreis auf neue Höchststände treiben könnte.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.