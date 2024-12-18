Attorney Share Announces Strategic Integration With Lead Docket to Streamline Referrals

Streamlining Attorney Referrals Through Innovative Technology

Attorney Share, a pioneering platform for facilitating referrals between attorneys, is thrilled to announce a new strategic partnership with Lead Docket, a leading provider of legal intake and case management software. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in the evolution of legal technology, offering law firms unparalleled access to a seamless two-way integration that promises to enhance efficiency, maximize revenue and maximize client outcomes.

The integration between Lead Docket (a Filevine company) and Attorney Share brings together two cutting-edge platforms designed to streamline the workflow of legal professionals. Lead Docket's robust intake functionalities combined with Attorney Share's innovative approach to streamlining the referral process between attorneys will empower lawyers to manage their caseloads more effectively and collaborate with peers seamlessly.

"By integrating Lead Docket, the premier intake system for law firms, with Attorney Share's cutting-edge referral portal, we've created a seamless solution that respects the strengths of both platforms. This powerful partnership ensures a streamlined experience, leading to more qualified referrals paired with the best available attorneys, ultimately enhancing client success and firm efficiency." says Joshua Hostilo, Product Director at Lead Docket

Enhanced Collaboration for Legal Professionals

The partnership enables users of Lead Docket and Attorney Share to effortlessly refer cases to their existing networks of attorneys or find attorneys to handle their referrals in jurisdictions and/or practice areas they currently do not have referral partners. Alternatively, if an attorney is invited to take on a referral from Attorney Share, that lead will snow up directly in their Lead Docket platform.

Alex Becker, a Co-Founder of Attorney Share, expressed excitement about the partnership, stating, "Our collaboration with Lead Docket represents a pivotal moment for Attorney Share and our community of legal professionals. Together, we are setting a new standard for what is possible in legal technology, facilitating a level of collaboration and efficiency that was previously unimaginable between attorneys on disparate case management software."

About Lead Docket (Filevine)

Lead Docket, part of the Filevine family, is at the forefront of legal technology, providing attorneys with comprehensive intake and case management solutions designed to maximize efficiency and profitability. With a focus on innovation and user-friendly design, Lead Docket is committed to helping law firms manage their operations more effectively, ensuring that no lead falls through the cracks.

About Attorney Share

Attorney Share streamlines the referral process between attorneys. It's free to join and they never take a cut of referral fees. Save time and energy using Waterfall Referrals within your existing network or send cases to our trusted community. Easily track all of your inbound and outbound referrals using the Attorney Share platform as your single source of truth. One-click integrations within your case management software to send and receive referrals.

Contact Information

Media Contact

