18.12.2024 15:02 Uhr
OFS Portal: Promotion Announcement: Yvonne Bicocca to Director of Marketing & Operations



HOUSTON, TEXAS / ACCESSWIRE / December 18, 2024 / OFS Portal is excited to announce the promotion of Yvonne Bicocca to Director of Marketing & Operations.

OFS Portal brings together supplier members, operators, and procurement platforms working towards a common interoperability model which includes enforcement of proper data protection and ownership as well as the use of open industry standards in a cost-effective manner, making cost-effective B2B eCommerce a reality and the common practice for the Oil & Gas industry.

Yvonne is a strategic marketing professional with a proven track record in brand development, lead generation, and both organic and paid digital marketing. Known for her problem-solving abilities and strong writing skills, she excels in leading teams across corporate, editorial, and campaign marketing. Yvonne has consistently demonstrated her ability to design and execute marketing initiatives that drive business growth.

After expanding her marketing expertise in healthcare technology and services, Yvonne returned to the energy sector as Senior Manager, Marketing & Business Development at OFS Portal. In this role, she applied her experience in data-driven content marketing, campaign development, and paid media to elevate our brand. Yvonne has collaborated with executives and subject matter experts to produce high impact thought leadership content, including industry research papers and reports. Her leadership spans various marketing functions, ensuring alignment with OFS Portal's brand identity and strategic goals.

In addition to her role at OFS Portal, Yvonne is a member of the American Marketing Association and volunteers as the elected Vice Chair of the PIDX International Marketing & Business Development Committee, where she plays a key role in driving membership growth and organizational goals.

Yvonne's career began in journalism, with experience at FOX News and the Houston Chronicle, where she developed strong copywriting and news writing skills. She later transitioned into corporate marketing, consistently delivering results across sectors such as financial services, energy, healthcare consulting, and healthcare technology. Yvonne holds a Bachelor of Arts in Journalism, News-Editorial from Baylor University.

Headquartered in Houston, Texas, OFS Portal, LLC is a member-based group of industry-leading upstream oil and gas suppliers and service providers. Membership to OFS Portal is open to any supplier operating in the oil and gas industry. For more information, please visit www.ofs-portal.com.

###

Contact Information

Kacey White
Public Relations
kacey.white@gmail.com
(713) 516-6614

.

SOURCE: OFS Portal



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
