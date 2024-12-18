Anzeige
18.12.2024 15:02 Uhr
Brokers Advantage Mortgage Webinar: The $32 Trillion Opportunity for 2025

ATTN: Mortgage Brokers and Loan Officers

IRVINE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 18, 2024 / With 2025 fast approaching, now is the time to plan ahead and seize new opportunities in the housing market. Over $32 trillion in homeowner equity remains "trapped" as borrowers seek ways to access their wealth for home improvements or debt consolidation - without sacrificing their historically low first mortgage rates.

Join us for a conversation about this $32 Trillion Home Equity Opportunity with our Founder and CEO William (Bill) Ashmore. A pioneer in Non-QM lending since 2012, Bill will recap the past two-and-a-half years, highlighting how they've created unprecedented opportunities for brokers. He'll also share actionable strategies to help you unlock these opportunities with innovative products like our Non-QM cash-out second mortgages.

You will learn:

  • State of Non-QM and second lien products

  • Breakdown of the $32 trillion home equity market opportunity

  • Detailing the opportunity to assist borrowers to access this equity

  • Breakdown of the Non-QM closed-end second mortgage

  • How to utilize the "Blended Rate" strategy to close more second mortgages

Details: "The $32 Trillion Opportunity for 2025"

Date & Time: December 19, 2024 @ 11:00 AM PST
Register HERE

Be sure to RSVP in order to take advantage of this unprecedented opportunity.

Loan Pricer: https://brokersadvantagemortgage.com/pricing
Blended Rate Calculator: https://brokersadvantagemortgage.com/blendedrate

Contact Information

Shawn Provance
Marketing Manager
sprovance@brokersadvantagemtg.com
949-505-2000

.

SOURCE: Brokers Advantage Mortgage



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
