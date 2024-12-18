Anzeige
ACCESSWIRE
18.12.2024 15:02 Uhr
Cascale Supports Fashion Summit Hong Kong

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / December 18, 2024 / This year, Cascale was a supporting organization for the Fashion Summit event in Hong Kong, which team members Joyce Tsoi, senior director of the decarbonization program; Howard Kwong, senior manager of public affairs, APAC; and Peony Tam, manager of global membership development, APAC; attended.

Fashion Summit (HK) is Asia's leading sustainable fashion event funded by the Cultural and Creative Industries Development Agency (CCIDA) of HKSAR and organized by the Clothing Industry Training Authority (CITA). It plays a vital role in the development of sustainable fashion, bringing together key players from the fashion industry, NGOs, media, decision-makers, and leaders from around the world to exchange insights on the latest sustainable fashion trends, technology, best practices, solutions, and opportunities.

This year's theme was "Power Up Sustainable Fashion Business," and featured a series of events, including a one-day international conference, fashion shows, exhibitions, and a pop-up shop. The goal was to promote Hong Kong as a creative fashion hub and encourage fashion designers and industry players to integrate their creativity, innovative thinking, and sustainability concepts into business practices.

Crucial conversations and presentations included an exploration of eco-materials through the lens of material suppliers, brands, ESG advocates, and verification organizations. Further discussions delved into circularity and deadstock and the need for clear definitions of such terms. The event also highlighted the importance of compliance and the need for harmonized legislation across the industry.

