Allvue Systems, LLC, a leader in alternative investment solutions, has acquired PFA Solutions LLC, a provider of compensation and carried interest software solutions for firms across private equity, private debt and venture capital. PFA's flagship product, FirmView®, combined with Allvue's platform, will help CFOs and finance teams streamline fund operations and accounting workflows. The combined power of both platforms will further enable alternative investors to make superior investment decisions and simplify operations.

The acquisition strengthens Allvue's position as an award-winning, and leading software platform for alternative investments. Allvue also gains deep industry and technical expertise with the addition of PFA's team. Notably, PFA's Co-founder and Managing Partner Richard Change has led PFA for more than 12 years. Before co-founding PFA Solutions, Richard was Chief Application Architect at The Carlyle Group. He has over 20 years of technology experience, with expertise in fund operations, performance management, carry, and co-investment in Private Capital markets.

Strengthening the Industry's Best-In-Class Platform

According to Allvue's 2025 GP Outlook Report, 88% of GPs flagged data and analytics as important, and 66% said data, accuracy, consistency and aggregation were top challenges. By combining forces, Allvue and PFA are well positioned to help firms solve these key challenges. "We welcome the PFA team to Allvue, and the addition of their transformative technology around carried interest and compensation data to Allvue's solutions, giving firms a single source of truth for funds and employees," said Marc Scheipe, Chief Executive Officer, Allvue Systems.

"Allvue and PFA share a unified vision of empowering our clients to concentrate on their core competency investing," said Scheipe. "Achieving scalable growth in the areas of private equity, venture capital, and private debt is becoming increasingly challenging in today's complex market landscape. By integrating advanced technology with extensive industry expertise, we deliver solutions that enable firms to optimize operational performance, enhance strategic decision-making, and seize new growth opportunities."

Delivering Value to Clients

The addition of PFA Solutions' capabilities to Allvue's industry-leading alternative investment software platform delivers the tools to:

Streamline Carried Interest and Compensation: Manage complex carry and compensation structures with greater efficiency and eliminate reliance on error-prone spreadsheets

Manage complex carry and compensation structures with greater efficiency and eliminate reliance on error-prone spreadsheets Optimize Compensation, Planning and Recommendations: Transform the compensation cycle by digitizing the review and approval process and automating compliance with compensation guidelines

"By combining PFA Solutions' deep expertise in compensation and performance analytics with Allvue's extensive technology suite, Allvue is uniquely positioned as the premier partner for alternative investors aiming to scale efficiently," said Richard Change, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of PFA.

Aligned Visions and Market Momentum

With $7 trillion in client AUM (assets under management) tracked on Allvue's platform, and $1 trillion in AUM tracked through PFA's, the acquisition underscores both firms combined vision to deliver solutions that drive value across the alternative investment ecosystem and signals Allvue's ongoing commitment to innovation. Allvue continues to expand technical capabilities and invest in people, products, and processes to better support an expanding customer base.

Allvue Systems' acquisition of PFA marks a significant milestone in the evolution of its technology offerings and underscores its commitment to delivering unparalleled solutions in the alternative investment industry. By integrating PFA's platform, Allvue is both expanding its capabilities and solidifying its position as the market leader.

Janney Montgomery Scott, LLC was a buyside advisor on this transaction.

To learn more about Allvue's latest announcement, or to request a demo visit our website.

About Allvue Systems

Established in 2019, Allvue Systems provides technology solutions for the alternatives market, empowering investment decisions with modern software across multiple asset classes. Allvue is headquartered in Miami and backed by Vista Equity Partners.

About PFA Solutions

PFA Solutions specializes in software for the alternative investment industry. FirmView® helps private capital firms manage carried interest allocations and compensation. PFA serves various leading firms in private equity, venture capital, real estate, infrastructure, energy, and credit.

