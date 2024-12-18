Scope Technologies Corp. Announces Development Update for the QSE Mobile App for Quantum-Resistant Encrypted Communication and File Sharing

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Scope Technologies Corp. (CSE: SCPE) (OTCQB: SCPCF) (FSE: VN8) ("Scope Technologies" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it is currently developing the QSE Mobile App, which will deliver quantum-resistant encrypted communication and file sharing for individuals, businesses, and enterprises.

The QSE Mobile App will leverage Scope's proprietary quantum-resistant round-trip encryption to address the critical need for secure communication and data sharing across industries, including legal, healthcare, and financial sectors, where protecting sensitive client information is vital. The app will provide a seamless, user-friendly solution for all users, from individuals prioritizing privacy to enterprises managing large volumes of sensitive data.

"As surprising as it may sound, sensitive files are still frequently shared through email and other standard communication platforms, which are inherently unsafe," said Sean Prescott, Founder and CTO of Scope Technologies. "Even platforms marketed as 'secure' fail to protect against quantum computing threats. Our mobile app will use QSE's quantum-resistant encryption to ensure that data remains protected not only today but well into the quantum future."

The QSE Mobile App will feature:

Quantum-Resistant Encrypted Communication : Private, secure messaging that protects conversations from classical and quantum-level attacks.

: Private, secure messaging that protects conversations from classical and quantum-level attacks. Secure File Sharing : Seamless file transfer with quantum-proof encryption to safeguard sensitive data.

: Seamless file transfer with quantum-proof encryption to safeguard sensitive data. Cross-Industry Accessibility: Ideal for individuals and organizations, particularly in sectors with stringent regulatory and security requirements.

This new corporate development marks another step in Scope Technologies' mission to deliver future-proof, quantum-resilient security solutions to clients worldwide. The Company will provide an update on the launch date of the QSE Mobile App in the first quarter of 2025. Additional information on the QSE Mobile App and Scope's full suite of data security solutions can be found at www.qse.group.

About Scope Technologies Corp.

Headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, Scope Technologies Corp. is a pioneering technology company specializing in quantum security and machine learning. Through its primary brand, QSE Group, Scope provides next-generation solutions in data security, quantum encryption, and decentralized storage, empowering businesses with secure, scalable technologies that drive growth and operational efficiency.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements that constitute forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements in this news release that are not purely historical statements of fact are forward-looking statements and include statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations, future, strategy, objectives, goals and targets, and more specifically, the use of proceeds of the Offering. Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable and reflect expectations of future developments and other factors which management believes to be reasonable and relevant, the Company can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as: "believes", "expects", "aim", "anticipates", "intends", "estimates", "plans", "may", "should", "would", "will", "potential", "scheduled" or variations of such words and phrases and similar expressions, which, by their nature, refer to future events or results that may, could, would, might or will occur or be taken or achieved. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and are based on assumptions and analyses made by the Company in light of its experience and its perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, including, but not limited to, those risks and assumptions described in the Company's prospectus dated August 10, 2022, a copy of which is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. While Scope considers these assumptions to be reasonable, based on information currently available, they may prove to be incorrect. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. In addition, forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks, including, without limitation, risks associated with general economic conditions, continued satisfaction of Canadian Securities Exchange requirements, product safety and recalls, regulatory compliance and risks associated with the Company's business. For more information on the risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause anticipated opportunities and actual results to differ materially, please refer to the risk factors set out in the Company's prospectus dated August 10, 2022, a copy of which is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release and, unless required by applicable law, the Company assumes no obligation to update the forward looking statements or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in these forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has in no way passed upon the merits of the business of the Company and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release and accepts no responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy hereof.

