London Finance & Investment Group Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

LONDON, United Kingdom, December 18

London Finance & Investment Group PLC

(Incorporated in England with registered number 201151)

LSE code: LFI

JSE code: LNF

ISIN: GB0002994001

("the Company")



Exercise of Share Options by Director & Total Voting Rights



London Finance & Investment Group PLC (LSE: LFI, JSE: LNF) announces the exercise of share options, allotment of additional shares in the Company and an increase to the Total Voting Rights.

Exercise of options

On 18 December 2024, 80,000 shares options, granted under the Company's Share Option Plan on 29 February 2016, were exercised by Edward Beale at an exercise price of 37.5p per share. After the exercise of options Mr Beale shall hold 80,000 shares in the Company.

Total Voting Rights

Pursuant to the exercise of options, 80,000 certificated shares (which shall rank pari pasu with all existing shares) have been allotted and as a result the total issued share capital is 31,287,479. Shareholders may use this figure as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guide and Transparency Rules.

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

Enquiries to:

London Finance & Investment Group PLC

020 3709 8741

United Kingdom

18 December 2024

JSE Sponsor to London Finance & Investment

Group PLC

Questco Corporate Advisory Proprietary Limited



Notification of Transactions of Directors/Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibility

and their Closely Associated Persons

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a) Name Mr Edward John Beale

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position/status Non-Executive Director

b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial Notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name London Finance & Investment Group Plc

b) LEI 213800BV1J4DJE2SY849

4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary Shares of 5p each

Identification code GB0002994001

b) Nature of the transaction Exercise of Share Options

c) Price(s) and volume(s) 80,000 shares at 37.5p per share

d) Aggregated information No. of Shares: 80,000

Total Purchase Price: £30,000

e) Date of the transactions 18 November 2024

f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange



