18.12.2024 15:18 Uhr
CES First Look: Tweddle Group and iNAGO to Unveil AVA, an AI-Based In-Vehicle Assistant Touting 20% Greater Accuracy than GPT

Finanznachrichten News

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich., Dec. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tweddle Group, a top provider of product support technology, today announced they'll unveil their AVA platform at CES 2025.

-AVA's

AVA (Advanced Vehicle Assistant) is a flexible, AI-powered multimedia information app embedded in the vehicle's center console, Tweddle Group representatives said.

"AVA brings hands-free product information to the in-vehicle assistant space," said Tweddle Group President Todd Headlee. "The system responds to voice input, and drivers can interact with it in a conversational way."

"Printed and PDF manuals are static," said Claude Vanbeveren, Tweddle Group's Chief Business Development Officer. "With AVA, OEMs can see how their content helps customers and update it in real-time. The content becomes completely dynamic."

Vanbeveren also praised the product's online and offline availability.

Mike Flaherty, Tweddle Group's Vice President of Product Development, said AVA's notification feature offers another benefit. "AVA lets OEMs deliver critical messages directly to the driver-proactively and safely, that's the key," Flaherty said. "They can explain the nature of a vehicle event or recall notice, its severity, and prescribe next steps. It streamlines the recall process and helps send customer traffic to the authorized retailers."

Tweddle Group enlisted iNAGO-creators of the netpeople® assistant platform-to produce AVA's Generative AI component, which enables natural conversation between driver and platform. "Drivers can ask questions about the vehicle, notifications, warning lights and more," Flaherty said.

iNAGO Founder and President Ron DiCarlantonio said he believes AVA represents best-in-class for the emerging AI vehicle assistant space. "AVA's AI was trained in automotive," said DiCarlantonio. "And it draws on Tweddle Group's high-quality product information, so there's remarkable accuracy. One university study found its AI model 20% more accurate than GPT."

Reps from both companies touted the system's CAN-bus integration and outlined a promising roadmap for future updates.

Tweddle Group and iNAGO will unveil AVA at 2025's CES trade show event.

CES attendees are invited to book a live demo here.

CES runs January 7-10 in Las Vegas, Nevada. For more information, visit ces.tech.

About Tweddle Group

Tweddle Group, a division of CJK Group, Inc., believes products should be easy to use, and delivers integrated, multi-channel information solutions to support every aspect of the post-sale experience-for product managers, technicians and-most of all-consumers. For more information, visit www.tweddle.com.

Media Contact:
Lisa Ekstrom
lekstrom@tweddle.com

About iNAGO

For over a decade iNAGO has led the way in Human-Computer Interaction. Through its advanced netpeople assistant AI platform, iNAGO empowers companies to create seamless, intelligent, conversational experiences that combine natural language processing and Generative AI with unparalleled accuracy and control. For more information, visit https://www.inago.com/

Logo (PRNewsfoto/Tweddle Group)

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2582498/AVA_With_Tagline.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1903619/CJK_Tweddle_Logotype_Stacked_CMYK_50K_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ces-first-look-tweddle-group-and-inago-to-unveil-ava-an-ai-based-in-vehicle-assistant-touting-20-greater-accuracy-than-gpt-302335069.html

