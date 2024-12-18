NuVision Solar - a newly formed, US-owned and operated manufacturer - has revealed plans to produce heterojunction (HJT) solar cells and modules. From pv magazine USA A new US-owned and operated solar manufacturing business has announced its formation and entry into the US solar market. NuVision Solar said it will open a facility with 2. 5 GW of annual production capacity, manufacturing both solar cells and finished modules. The factory will produce HJT solar cells. The company said it plans to manufacture bifacial solar modules with up to 800 W power. It added that its products will come with ...

