Neuranics, a global leader in magnetic sensing solutions, is proud to present its CES 2025 Innovation Awards Honoree, the groundbreaking Magnetomyography (MMG) Magnetic Sensor, at the world's largest consumer electronics show. From January 7-10, 2025, Neuranics will showcase its cutting-edge magnetic sensing solutions at Booth 62046 in Eureka Park, Las Vegas, demonstrating their potential to revolutionise wearables and extended reality (XR) technologies.

Recognised in the prestigious XR Technologies Accessories category, the MMG Magnetic Sensor exemplifies the future of magnetic sensing. Leveraging advanced Tunneling Magnetoresistance (TMR) technology, this ultra-sensitive sensor detects picoTesla-level magnetic signals from muscle activity. Such groundbreaking sensitivity enables transformative applications, including real-time gesture recognition, wearable health monitoring, and seamless human-machine interaction.

What to Expect at Booth 62046

Neuranics invites you to experience its revolutionary magnetic sensing solutions through:

Live Demonstrations: Witness the MMG Magnetic Sensor capturing magnetic signals with precision, highlighting its potential in wearables and XR.

Witness the MMG Magnetic Sensor capturing magnetic signals with precision, highlighting its potential in wearables and XR. Application Insights: Discover how these solutions could transform wearable health monitoring, fitness devices, and gesture-controlled XR technologies.

Discover how these solutions could transform wearable health monitoring, fitness devices, and gesture-controlled XR technologies. Expert Engagement: Meet the Neuranics team to discuss collaborations and customisable solutions tailored to address market needs.

Arrange a Meeting

Reach out to schedule a meeting during CES 2025 by emailing info@neuranics.com. Connect with the team to explore opportunities to advance wearables and XR technologies together.

Additionally, CEO Noel McKenna will participate in the panel discussion, "Quantum is Now: Unprecedented Improvement in Precision and Sensitivity," on January 9, 2025, at 11:00 AM (LVCC West Hall, W218). This session will explore how quantum advancements, like Neuranics' magnetic sensing solutions, are transforming sensing technology and pushing the boundaries of what's possible.

About Neuranics

Neuranics, based in Scotland, is a pioneering company at the forefront of magnetic sensing solutions, redefining human-machine interaction. By integrating ultra-sensitive TMR technology with custom circuit design and advanced hardware and software, Neuranics develops transformative solutions for wearable health monitoring and XR applications.

Discover more about Neuranics pioneering solutions in the new corporate video: Watch Now.

Neuranics is keen to connect with innovators and leaders in wearable tech and XR. Visit Booth 62046, Eureka Park at CES 2025 to explore the future of magnetic sensing solutions.

