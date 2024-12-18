Andersen Global continues to broaden its service offerings through a Collaboration Agreement with Valora, an independent firm specializing in providing custom solutions for both private and institutional clients globally.

Valora operates with offices in Miami and Raleigh, along with a global presence in the Dominican Republic, U.K., and Cayman Islands. Founded in 2011 by Partner Luis de Leon, Valora offers a comprehensive range of services, including valuation, performance, accounting and administration, global entity management, fund services, and other tailored solutions.

"Collaborating with Andersen is an excellent fit for both our clients and our team," said Luis. "The synergies within our service offerings will enable us to deliver comprehensive, integrated solutions with ever-increasing global reach."

Global Chairman and CEO of Andersen Mark L. Vorsatz stated, "Valora's team and culture, along with their practice focus, are well aligned with our organization as we continue to expand our global capabilities."

Andersen Global is an international association of legally separate, independent member firms comprised of tax, legal, and valuation professionals around the world. Established in 2013 by U.S. member firm Andersen Tax LLC, Andersen Global now has more than 18,000 professionals worldwide and a presence in over 500 locations through its member firms and collaborating firms.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20241218209506/en/

Contacts:

Megan Tsuei

Andersen Global

415-764-2700