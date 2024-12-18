Subaru of America, Inc.: Subaru Shares the Love With Seniors

This holiday season, you can share the love and support our aging neighbors nationwide. With every new Subaru vehicle purchased or leased, Subaru and its retailers are donating a minimum of $300 to charity, like Meals on Wheels.*

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / December 18, 2024 / Subaru of America, Inc.

SHARING THE LOVE THIS HOLIDAY SEASON

This holiday season, you can share the love and support our aging neighbors nationwide. With every new Subaru vehicle purchased or leased, Subaru and its retailers are donating a minimum of $300 to charity, like Meals on Wheels.*

Through the Subaru Share the Love® Event beginning in 2008, Subaru and its retailers have helped the Meals on Wheels network provide more than 4.6 million meals and friendly visits to seniors in need.



Subaru is the largest automotive donor to Meals on Wheels America, and its commitment to older adults is extraordinary.

SENIORS NEED SUPPORT

*Subaru will donate $250 for every new Subaru vehicle sold or leased from November 21, 2024, through January 2, 2025, to four national charities designated by the purchaser or lessee. Pre-approved Hometown Charities may be selected for donation depending on retailer participation. For every new Subaru vehicle sold or leased during the campaign period, participating retailers will donate a minimum of $50 in total to their registered Hometown Charities. Subaru will donate a total of $5 to their registered Hometown Charities for every Subaru vehicle routine service visit during the campaign period. A routine visit includes customer payment of $5 or greater, or any service that includes a genuine Subaru oil filter. Purchasers/lessees must make their charity designations by January 10, 2025. The four national charities will receive a guaranteed minimum donation of $250,000 each. See your local Subaru retailer for details or visit subaru.com/share. All donations made by Subaru of America, Inc.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Subaru of America, Inc. on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Subaru of America, Inc.

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/subaru-america-inc

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Subaru of America, Inc.

View the original press release on accesswire.com