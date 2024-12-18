Cascale: Taking the Next Steps: Progress on the Industry Decarbonization Roadmap

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / December 18, 2024 / Cascale



In this latest blog Cascale's Senior Vice President of the Higg Index, Jeremy Lardeau, shares progress on Cascale and Aii's Industry Decarbonization Roadmap (IDR), which was launched at our Annual Meeting in Munich Lardeau highlights how the Industry Decarbonization Roadmap (IDR) outlines key strategies to reduce supply chain emissions and drive collaborative action across the industry.

Read the full blog, titled: Taking the Next Steps: Progress on the Industry Decarbonization Roadmap

