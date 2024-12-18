Anzeige
ACCESSWIRE
18.12.2024 15:38 Uhr
107 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Cascale: Taking the Next Steps: Progress on the Industry Decarbonization Roadmap

Finanznachrichten News

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / December 18, 2024 / Cascale

In this latest blog Cascale's Senior Vice President of the Higg Index, Jeremy Lardeau, shares progress on Cascale and Aii's Industry Decarbonization Roadmap (IDR), which was launched at our Annual Meeting in Munich Lardeau highlights how the Industry Decarbonization Roadmap (IDR) outlines key strategies to reduce supply chain emissions and drive collaborative action across the industry.

Read the full blog, titled: Taking the Next Steps: Progress on the Industry Decarbonization Roadmap

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Cascale on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Cascale
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/cascale
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Cascale



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
