Black Book unveils its 2025 global survey on mobile electronic health records, showcasing how non-U.S. nations are leveraging innovative platforms to enhance clinician usability, real-time data access, and healthcare delivery across diverse regions.

Black Book Research has unveiled its 2025 global survey findings on mobile electronic health record (EHR) usability, spotlighting the vendors at the forefront of mobile-first platform development. These platforms are redefining clinical functionalities and operational efficiency for healthcare organizations worldwide. The study, encompassing insights from nearly 14,000 EHR users across six continents, highlights the transformative role of mobile technologies in real-time clinician workflows, multi-department task management, and global care coordination.

Mobile EHR Innovations: Global Examples of Implementation

Mobile electronic health record (EHR) platforms are transforming healthcare delivery worldwide by enhancing clinician workflows, improving access to critical data, and ensuring care continuity across diverse settings. Below are specific areas of innovation and examples of how leading vendors are deploying mobile EHR solutions in different regions.

Optimized User Experience: Mobile-first EHR platforms prioritize a user-centric design, ensuring that interfaces are tailored for smaller screens like smartphones and tablets. For example, Epic Systems' Haiku app in the United States provides clinicians with an optimized interface for efficient navigation, allowing seamless access to patient data during hospital rounds. Similarly, Dedalus' mobile-first platforms in Italy offer intuitive workflows that align with regional healthcare protocols, enhancing usability for clinicians.

Real-Time Data Access: Clinicians benefit from the ability to retrieve, update, and share patient information seamlessly, regardless of their location. In Canada, MEDITECH's Expanse Now enables healthcare providers to access and update critical information during home visits, ensuring continuity of care. Meanwhile, InterSystems TrakCare in Thailand supports real-time data sharing among departments, streamlining cross-team coordination during remote consultations.

AI and Automation: Advanced tools integrated into mobile EHR platforms, such as voice-to-text documentation, AI-driven alerts, and predictive analytics, enhance clinical workflows. For instance, Oracle Health in Australia leverages AI-powered task automation for patient monitoring, reducing clinician workload. In Portugal, Dedalus' AI features enable predictive analytics to optimize patient flow management across hospitals.

Offline Capabilities: In regions with limited connectivity, mobile EHR systems ensure uninterrupted access to patient data through robust offline functionalities. MEDITECH's Expanse Now in rural South Africa allows clinicians to access and document patient data offline, with automatic synchronization once connectivity is restored. Similarly, InterSystems TrakCare's offline capabilities in Eastern Europe ensure continuity of care in remote areas with inconsistent internet access.

Telehealth Integration: Telehealth features are seamlessly incorporated into mobile-first EHR platforms, offering virtual care tools such as video consultations and remote patient monitoring. Oracle Health's integrated telehealth tools in the Middle East enable real-time virtual consultations, expanding care access for underserved populations. In Latin America, Philips Tasy's mobile platform supports remote patient monitoring, improving chronic disease management and reducing hospital readmissions.

Global Leaders in Mobile EHR Usability

Several vendors are setting benchmarks in mobile EHR usability by offering innovative solutions tailored to specific regional and clinical needs. These industry leaders have excelled in integrating cutting-edge features that enhance clinician workflows and improve patient care outcomes across diverse healthcare systems.

Epic Systems

Epic Systems leads the market with its Haiku and Canto applications designed for smartphones and tablets, respectively. These mobile apps integrate seamlessly with Epic's core system, providing clinicians with AI-powered clinical decision support that delivers real-time notifications. The voice-to-text transcription capability streamlines documentation, while offline functionality ensures uninterrupted access to patient data in areas with limited connectivity. Epic's mobile solutions are widely adopted in the United States, Singapore, South Korea, Denmark, the Netherlands, and Spain, demonstrating their global appeal and effectiveness in diverse healthcare settings.

Oracle Health

Oracle Health has distinguished itself with a strong focus on interoperability and telehealth integration. Its mobile solutions include AI-enhanced workflow automation tools that facilitate task delegation and patient monitoring, alongside advanced security protocols like multi-factor authentication and end-to-end encryption. Oracle Health's telehealth tools enable real-time virtual consultations, making it a trusted choice in regions such as Australia, Canada, Mexico, Finland, and the Middle East. These features make Oracle Health a leader in advancing mobile-first healthcare delivery.

Dedalus

Known for its region-specific mobile solutions, Dedalus has made significant strides in catering to diverse markets. Its platforms feature multi-language interfaces, predictive AI tools for patient flow management, and customizable dashboards that optimize clinician workflows. Dedalus has become a key player in the UK, Italy, Portugal, Germany, Switzerland, Austria, and Luxembourg, providing solutions that align with local healthcare regulations and requirements. This adaptability makes Dedalus a preferred choice for healthcare providers in Europe.

MEDITECH

MEDITECH's Expanse Now platform emphasizes real-time usability, offering mobile-first order management and charting tools that simplify clinical tasks. Integrated imaging and lab results facilitate quicker decision-making, while offline synchronization ensures the platform remains functional in remote and underserved areas. MEDITECH's solutions have gained traction in South Africa, Canada, and Ireland, where the demand for reliable and efficient mobile systems continues to grow.

InterSystems TrakCare

InterSystems TrakCare prioritizes mobile interoperability and cross-department collaboration, offering configurable dashboards for hospital-wide coordination. Its multi-platform support includes robust offline capabilities, ensuring consistent performance even in low-connectivity regions. Additionally, secure mobile access compliant with GDPR and local regulations makes TrakCare a trusted solution in Brazil, Eastern Europe, Thailand, and Laos. By addressing both global and regional needs, InterSystems TrakCare reinforces its position as a leader in mobile EHR innovation.

Technical Trends Driving Mobile EHR Adoption

AI-Driven Decision Support and Predictive Analytics

Mobile EHR platforms are increasingly leveraging artificial intelligence to enhance clinical workflows and patient outcomes. Predictive analytics tools allow clinicians to stratify patient risk, enabling proactive interventions. For example, in Singapore, AI-driven mobile EHR tools are employed to predict readmission risks, enhancing care planning and resource allocation. Voice-assisted documentation simplifies data entry with hands-free functionality, as seen with Oracle Health's implementations in Australia. Automated task alerts streamline workflows by reducing manual effort, particularly beneficial in high-volume healthcare systems like Japan. Black Book surveys reveal that these AI-driven features contribute to a 30% improvement in clinician efficiency and a 25% reduction in medical errors, showcasing the transformative potential of AI in healthcare.

Digital Health Policies Fueling Adoption

Government-backed initiatives in Europe and Asia are driving the adoption of mobile-first EHR platforms. In the UK, NHS Digital mandates mobile interoperability, with vendors like Dedalus and System C leading innovations to meet these requirements. Nordic countries, such as Sweden and Norway, where 75% of healthcare providers have adopted mobile-optimized platforms, benefit from vendors like DIPS and Cambio Healthcare, which provide seamless data sharing across primary and secondary care. In Italy and Portugal, Dedalus platforms ensure compliance with regional regulations while enhancing clinician satisfaction and operational efficiency. Similarly, in South Korea, EzCareTech's mobile platforms align with government digital transformation policies, significantly improving hospital-wide communication and patient care.

Regional Performance Highlights

Europe

In Europe, Dedalus, System C, and ChipSoft lead the way in mobile EHR implementation. Dedalus' multilingual interfaces and predictive analytics have been instrumental in enhancing regional healthcare systems. System C's mobile-optimized solutions align with the UK's NHS Digital goals for interoperability, fostering streamlined data sharing across institutions. In the Netherlands, ChipSoft's advanced task management tools provide clinicians with real-time decision support, significantly improving patient care outcomes and operational efficiency.

Asia-Pacific

The Asia-Pacific region is witnessing rapid growth in mobile EHR adoption, driven by innovative vendors like NTT Data and EzCareTech. Japan has embraced NTT Data's mobile solutions to support its aging population with real-time patient monitoring and predictive analytics for chronic disease management. In South Korea, EzCareTech's platforms enable seamless hospital-wide communication, integrating telehealth tools and mobile-first workflows that cater to the country's advanced digital infrastructure.

Middle East & Africa

Oracle Health and MEDITECH are leading the adoption of mobile EHR platforms in the Middle East and Africa, offering scalable solutions tailored to diverse healthcare needs. In the UAE, Oracle Health's platforms integrate AI-powered workflows and telehealth tools to support patient-centric care. In South Africa, MEDITECH's Expanse Now provides offline capabilities, ensuring uninterrupted access to patient data in remote and rural regions, addressing critical connectivity challenges.

Latin America

Latin America's adoption of mobile EHR platforms is gaining momentum, with vendors like Philips Tasy and Dedalus providing localized solutions. Philips Tasy's tools in Brazil focus on chronic disease management through telehealth integration, improving patient engagement and reducing hospital readmissions. In Mexico, Dedalus platforms enhance clinical coordination with customizable dashboards and predictive analytics tailored to the unique needs of regional healthcare systems.

Telehealth and Virtual Care Integration

The convergence of telehealth and mobile EHR platforms is revolutionizing healthcare delivery, particularly in underserved regions. Mobile systems now seamlessly integrate telehealth tools, driving a 48% increase in virtual consultations. For instance, in Brazil, InterSystems TrakCare supports remote patient monitoring and video consultations, expanding care access in rural areas. Similarly, Philips Tasy's mobile solutions in Latin America enable chronic disease management through telehealth integration. This approach not only expands access to care but also improves patient engagement, fostering stronger connections between clinicians and patients in remote or rural areas.

Offline Functionalities in Emerging Markets

In regions where connectivity is unreliable, such as parts of Africa and Southeast Asia, offline-enabled mobile EHR systems are proving invaluable. These systems allow clinicians to access and update patient data even in low-connectivity environments, with automatic synchronization once a connection is reestablished. In rural South Africa, MEDITECH's Expanse Now ensures uninterrupted data access for clinicians, while in Thailand, InterSystems TrakCare supports offline workflows to address connectivity gaps in provincial hospitals. Vendors report a 40% rise in adoption of these systems in emerging markets, underscoring their critical role in ensuring continuity of care in remote settings.

Advanced Security Protocols

As mobile EHR platforms become more prevalent, robust security measures are essential to protect sensitive patient data. Vendors are implementing biometric authentication and real-time security monitoring to prevent unauthorized access. In Finland, for example, Oracle Health ensures compliance with GDPR through advanced encryption techniques and multi-factor authentication. Similarly, MEDITECH's solutions in Ireland combine biometric logins with proactive threat detection, safeguarding patient information. Compliance with global data privacy standards, including GDPR and HIPAA, further ensures that mobile systems maintain the highest levels of security and trustworthiness in diverse healthcare environments.

"Adoption rates of mobile electronic health records are surging across non-U.S. nations as advancements in digital health infrastructure and mobile technology make real-time patient data management more accessible, said Doug Brown, Founder and President of Black Book Research. From Europe to Asia and emerging markets in Africa and Latin America, healthcare systems are increasingly turning to mobile EHRs to bridge access gaps, enhance patient engagement, and streamline workflows. This global trend underscores the critical role of mobile EHRs in driving healthcare transformation worldwide."

