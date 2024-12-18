AM Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of B (Fair) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of "bb" (Fair) of National Insurance Company (NIC) (Jordan). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable.

The ratings reflect NIC's balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as strong, as well as its adequate operating performance, limited business profile and marginal enterprise risk management.

NIC's balance sheet strength is underpinned by its risk-adjusted capitalisation at the strongest level, as measured by Best's Capital Adequacy Ratio (BCAR), supported by moderate internal capital generation and underwriting leverage. The balance sheet strength assessment reflects the company's solid liquidity position, with cash and fixed-income securities covering net insurance liabilities by 163%, as of year-end 2023. However, partially offsetting factors include NIC's exposure to the elevated financial system risk in Jordan, where its investments are primarily located, as well its relatively small capital base, which increases the potential for volatility in its risk-adjusted capitalisation. Additionally, the company has a moderate dependence on reinsurance for underwriting large-limit risks. Nevertheless, the credit risk associated with this dependence is partially mitigated through the use of a reinsurance panel of strong credit quality.

NIC has demonstrated a history of adequate operating performance, with a five-year (2019-2023) weighted average return-on-equity ratio of 9%. Since 2020, stringent underwriting practices have ensured technical performance has improved with NIC reporting a combined ratio (net/net), as calculated by AM Best, of 98.4% in 2023 (2022: 97.0%). The company's operating earnings have historically been bolstered by modest investment income, consistent with its conservative investment strategy. AM Best expects that NIC's profitability will continue to support adequate operating results prospectively.

NIC's limited business profile assessment reflects its relatively small scale and concentration in Jordan. The company has a diversified profile on a gross basis; however, this is concentrated on medical and motor business lines on a net basis.

This press release relates to Credit Ratings that have been published on AM Best's website. For all rating information relating to the release and pertinent disclosures, including details of the office responsible for issuing each of the individual ratings referenced in this release, please see AM Best's Recent Rating Activity web page. For additional information regarding the use and limitations of Credit Rating opinions, please view Guide to Best's Credit Ratings. For information on the proper use of Best's Credit Ratings, Best's Performance Assessments, Best's Preliminary Credit Assessments and AM Best press releases, please view Guide to Proper Use of Best's Ratings Assessments.

AM Best is a global credit rating agency, news publisher and data analytics provider specialising in the insurance industry. Headquartered in the United States, the company does business in over 100 countries with regional offices in London, Amsterdam, Dubai, Hong Kong, Singapore and Mexico City. For more information, visit www.ambest.com.

Copyright 2024 by A.M. Best Rating Services, Inc. and/or its affiliates. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20241218382495/en/

Contacts:

Marving Lopez

Financial Analyst

+44 20 7397 4389

marving.lopez@ambest.com



Christopher Sharkey

Associate Director, Public Relations

+1 908 882 2310

christopher.sharkey@ambest.com



Mahesh Mistry

Senior Director

+44 20 7397 0325

mahesh.mistry@ambest.com



Al Slavin

Senior Public Relations Specialist

+1 908 882 2318

al.slavin@ambest.com