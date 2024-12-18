Anzeige
Mittwoch, 18.12.2024
Megachance: Aktien-Geheimtipp aus der 2. Reihe - der Markt schläft nicht!
18.12.2024 16:02 Uhr
PharmPix Corporation: PharmPix Corp. Joins Forces With Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drug Company to Revolutionize Pharmacy Benefits

Finanznachrichten News

Revolutionizing Pharmacy Benefits: PharmPix and Cost Plus Drugs Partner to Deliver Unprecedented Medication Cost Transparency and Affordability

DALLAS, TEXAS / ACCESSWIRE / December 18, 2024 / Millions of patients nationwide will soon benefit from unprecedented cost transparency in their medications, thanks to a new alliance between PharmPix and Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drug Company (Cost Plus Drugs). With over 90% of prescribed drugs in the U.S. being generics, PharmPix and Cost Plus Drugs are taking bold steps to ensure transparency and affordability within the pharmacy benefits arena.

PharmPix - Make an Impact

PharmPix, leveraging its cutting-edge OneArk® technology, empowers clients and their members with direct access to a broad spectrum of medications. By bypassing traditional middlemen and eliminating hidden markups, PharmPix is tackling the complex and often opaque pharmaceutical pricing structure, delivering transparency and simplicity to an industry in dire need of reform.

Cost Plus Drugs has earned widespread acclaim for its innovative direct-to-consumer model, which slashes prices while upholding transparency. This joint effort between PharmPix and Cost Plus Drugs brings together two forward-thinking organizations dedicated to reshaping the pharmacy landscape, providing unprecedented value to PharmPix members across the country.

"We are excited to join forces with a like-minded company such as PharmPix," said Alex Oshmyansky, CEO of Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drug Company. "At Cost Plus Drugs, we are committed to revolutionizing the pharmaceutical landscape through transparent drug pricing and working with PharmPix aligns seamlessly with our mission. Together, we are ensuring affordability, accessibility, and clarity in medication costs, empowering individuals to make informed choices about their health and well-being."

Through the elimination of unnecessary intermediaries and a shared commitment to affordability, this partnership will offer a much-needed alternative to the profit-driven practices of the Big 3 PBMs, ultimately enhancing the pharmacy benefits experience for countless employees nationwide.

About PharmPix:

PharmPix is a pioneering provider of pharmacy benefit management services, committed to delivering innovative, cost-effective solutions through its state-of-the-art platform, OneArk®. Founded in 2009, PharmPix is dedicated to enhancing healthcare quality and affordability by prioritizing transparency and patient-centric care.

About Mark Cuban's Cost Plus Drug Company

The Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drug Company, PBC (Cost Plus Drugs) aims to fundamentally change the way the pharmaceutical industry operates. As a public-benefit corporation, its social mission of improving public health is just as important as the bottom line. Cost Plus Drugs transparently charges a standard markup on every drug it sells. The costplusdrugs.com online pharmacy launched in January 2022 now carries over 2,300 prescription products, delivered by mail to thousands of happy customers every day. Customers can also go to participating retail pharmacies to receive Cost Plus Drugs pricing through the Team Cuban Card. Cost Plus Drugs is working with health plans, managed-care organizations, pharmacy benefits managers (PBMs) and self-insured employers to bring these same savings to employer-sponsored benefit plans nationwide.

Contact Information

Ivelisse Zayas-Miranda
Executive Vice President, Sales
ivelisse.zayas@pharmpix.com
844-737-8244

Martty Martinez
President and Chief Pharmacy Officer
martty@pharmpix.com
787-671-1128

SOURCE: PharmPix Corporation



