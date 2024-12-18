Ultraleap Launches Helios Development Kit and Pilot Programme: Pioneering Event-Based Interaction Technology for Smart Glasses

Ultraleap, a global leader in hand-tracking and immersive interaction technologies, has unveiled the Helios Development Kit. This innovative kit is the first to combine event-based vision sensing with microgesture recognition technology, transforming the interaction paradigm for smart glasses.

Key Takeaways:

Ultraleap unveil world's first development kit to combineProphesee's GENX320 event camera and advanced micro-gesture (via Helios SDK) enabling gesture control for smart glassses content and applications

Launch of Helios Pilot Programme - Unique opportunity to secure one of the limited Helios development kits and be one of the first to develop with this technology

Solution offers low latency, low power consumption, and high dynamic range. Its lightweight form makes it perfect for attaching to smart glasses, enabling always-on interactions.

Ultraleap's Helios development kit shown attached to example smart glasses and smartphone.

The Helios Pilot Programme

Ultraleap is opening the doors and inviting specialist researchers and industry experts to shape the future of this revolutionary technology. Through the launch of an early access pilot programme, members will get their own Helios Development Kit and have the chance to contribute directly to the product development journey.

"The Helios Development Kit is a major step in redefining digital and physical interactions. We are excited about working in a collaborative manner and inviting industry and academia to contribute to the roadmap of human-computing interaction," said Tom Carter, CEO and Co-Founder of Ultraleap.

Unlocking New Possibilities with HeliosSDK

The Helios Development Kit includes an alpha version of the?Helios SDK. Developers can access supported microgestures like right swipe, left swipe, and double pinch.

"Event-based vision technology unlocks low-latency, low-power, and high-dynamic-range capabilities," said Luca Verre, CEO and Co-Founder of Prophesee. "The Helios Development Kit enables breakthrough applications in AR/VR, IoT, and more."

As computing devices reduce in form factor to become more suitable for our day-to-day lives, the need for low-power interaction is ever increasing. Ultraleap are staying ahead of industry's trends and continue to break the boundaries between physical and digital worlds.

Join the World's Greatest Interaction Pioneers

Be at the forefront of gesture interaction technology, by securing a spot in The Helios Pilot Programme. As a member of this exclusive group, you'll receive a Helios Development Kit and gain direct access to Ultraleap's research team. You'll play a key role in shaping the future of event-based interaction technologies, including the beta version of the SDK.

Developers and researchers can register interest here.

CES 2025 Showcase: Ultraleap will showcase its technology at CES 2025, held from January 7-11, 2025. To schedule a demo, contact us: hello@ultraleap.com

- ENDS -

About Ultraleap

Ultraleap's world-leading hand tracking and mid-air haptic technologies have been developed over 10 years using machine learning and computer vision to allow you to naturally engage with the digital world using only your hands. Ultraleap powers natural, safe and effortless digital interaction in the increasingly connected world.?

About Prophesee

Prophesee is the inventor of the world's most advanced neuromorphic vision systems having developed a breakthrough Event-based approach to computer vision. Prophesee's patented Metavision® sensors and AI algorithms mimic how the human eye and brain work to dramatically improve speed and energy efficiency in areas such as autonomous vehicles, industrial automation, IoT and AR/VR.

SOURCE: Ultraleap

View the original press release on accesswire.com