XGEN Venture, a leading venture capital firm specializing in life sciences investments, proudly announces the final closing of its XGEN Venture Life Sciences Fund. The fund has successfully raised about €180 million in total commitments, exceeding expectations and solidifying its position as a key player in the European life sciences investment landscape.

"We are thrilled to complete this fundraising journey with strong support from both existing and new investors," said Paolo Fundarò, Co-Founder and Managing Partner at XGEN Venture. "The tremendous interest in the XGEN Venture Life Sciences Fund underscores the critical importance of innovation in addressing today's pressing healthcare challenges. This fund enables us to identify and support the next generation of groundbreaking life sciences companies."

The fund focuses on early-stage investments across biotechnology, medical devices, and diagnostics. XGEN Venture employs a strategic approach, leveraging its extensive network of scientific experts, seasoned entrepreneurs, and industry leaders to accelerate growth and innovation within its portfolio companies, ultimately bringing transformative solutions to market.

XGEN Venture has already begun deploying capital in six startups, just recently adding iOnctura B.V.- a company pioneering therapies for neglected and hard to treat cancers to previously announced investments. The firm plans approximately nine additional investments over the next two to three years to complete the fund's portfolio.

"Life sciences innovation is advancing at an unprecedented pace, and our investors recognize the opportunity to achieve impactful societal benefits alongside strong financial returns," said Federica Draghi, Co-Founder and Managing Partner at XGEN Venture. Dr. Draghi also oversees the fund's environmental, social, and governance (ESG) strategy.

Daniele Scarinci, Co-Founder and Managing Partner, added, "Our goal over the next years is to consolidate ourselves as one of the leading players in the European venture capital market. The remarkable success of our first fund and the exceptional team built since inception provide a solid foundation for reaching such an ambitious target."

XGEN Venture extends its gratitude to its investors, including institutional investors, family offices, and high-net-worth individuals, for their confidence in the firm's vision and expertise.

About XGEN Venture

XGEN Venture is a premier venture capital firm dedicated to advancing innovations in the life sciences sector. With nearly two decades of experience, the founding team has a proven track record of building breakthrough life sciences startups in Italy and internationally. XGEN is committed to responsible investing, aligning with Article 8 of the Sustainable Finance Disclosure Regulation (SFDR) and integrating ESG principles throughout its investment process. For more information, visit www.xgenventure.com.

