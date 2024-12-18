Active Security Announces Strategic Partnership With Digital Monitoring Products

STERLING, VA / ACCESSWIRE / December 18, 2024 / Active Security, a leader in defense contracting and security solutions, is proud to announce a new strategic partnership with Digital Monitoring Products (DMP), a manufacturer of intrusion, fire, access control, and cellular alarm security solutions.

This collaboration aims to expand our security solution offering and deliver advanced technological solutions to customers across various sectors. Through this partnership, both organizations will leverage our combined strengths to set new industry standards in comprehensive security systems and provide unparalleled customer experiences.

DMP's technology suite allows us to provide our customers with cutting-edge, user-friendly technology, including:

All-wireless security system solutions

Advanced multi-site management capabilities

Scalable systems for small, medium, and enterprise-level organizations

Integrated analytics

Premium technical support services

Our partnership with DMP represents a significant step in our commitment to providing security solutions that are smarter, faster, and more responsive. By combining DMP's innovative American-manufactured security technologies with our expertise in design and implementation, we're creating more intelligent, adaptable security systems for our customers.

About Active Security

Active Security is a defense contracting firm specializing in the design, implementation, and sustainment of C5ISR, physical, electronic and cyber security solutions. At Active Security we strive to provide just that - ACTIVE security. Security solutions that are smarter, faster, and more prevalent in the moment. We focus on the human aspect; the intellect and action required to leverage technologies emplaced in the name of security.

About DMP

DMP (Digital Monitoring Products) is a family-owned manufacturer specializing in intrusion detection, fire protection, access control, and cellular alarm solutions. With almost 50 years of experience, DMP designs, engineers, and manufactures its products in America using U.S. and global components. Headquartered in Springfield, Missouri, where the company began, DMP operates a cutting-edge factory, dedicated call center, engineering facilities, and distribution hub.

