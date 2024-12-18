Anzeige
Mittwoch, 18.12.2024
Megachance: Aktien-Geheimtipp aus der 2. Reihe - der Markt schläft nicht!
WKN: 898266 | ISIN: US3438731057 | Ticker-Symbol: FL8
Frankfurt
18.12.24
08:12 Uhr
14,100 Euro
-0,300
-2,08 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
ACCESSWIRE
18.12.2024 16:14 Uhr
122 Leser
Flushing Financial Corporation To Host Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Earnings Conference Call

Finanznachrichten News

UNIONDALE, NY / ACCESSWIRE / December 18, 2024 / Flushing Financial Corporation (the "Company") (NASDAQ:FFIC), the parent holding company for Flushing Bank (the "Bank"), today announced that it will release its fourth quarter and full year 2024 earnings after the market closes on January 28, 2025.

John R. Buran, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Susan K. Cullen, Senior Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer, will host the conference call on Wednesday, January 29, 2025, at 9:30 AM (ET) to discuss the Company's strategy and results for the fourth quarter and full year 2024. Interested parties are invited to listen in by dialing 1-877-509-5836. The conference call will be simultaneously webcast at:

https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=NSw9K84e

Conference Call Details
Dial-in for Live Call: 1-877-509-5836
Canada Toll Free: 1-855-669-9657
Webcast: https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=NSw9K84e
Dial-in for Replay: 1-877-344-7529
Canada Toll Free Replay: 1-855-669-9658
Replay Access Code: 2177218

FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION (NASDAQ:FFIC) is the holding company for Flushing Bank®, an FDIC insured, New York State-chartered commercial bank that operates banking offices in Queens, Brooklyn, Manhattan, and on Long Island. The Bank has been building relationships with families, business owners, and communities since 1929. Today, it offers the products, services, and conveniences associated with large commercial banks, including a full complement of deposit, loan, equipment finance, and cash management services. Rewarding customers with personalized attention and bankers that can communicate in the languages prevalent within these multicultural markets is what makes the Bank uniquely different. As an Equal Housing Lender and leader in real estate lending, the Bank's experienced lending teams create mortgage solutions for real estate owners and property managers both within and outside the New York City metropolitan area. The Bank also fosters relationships with consumers nationwide through its online banking division with the iGObanking® and BankPurely® brands.

Additional information on Flushing Financial Corporation may be obtained by visiting the Company's website at FlushingBank.com.

FF

# # #

CONTACT:
Susan K. Cullen
Senior Executive Vice President,
Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer
Flushing Financial Corporation
(718) 961-5400

SOURCE: Flushing Financial Corporation



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
