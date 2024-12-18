Sengled USA, INC: Win Giveaways and Enjoy 30% Discounts in the "Light Up Your Christmas with Sengled" Event

BUFORD, Ga., Dec. 18, 2024(2m) and enjoy a 30% discount on their next Sengled purchase. By December 20th, fans can participate in this exciting event by following a few simple steps.

How to Participate

Follow Sengled on Instagram or Facebook: Stay updated for the announcements. Like the Event Post: Show your enthusiasm by liking the post themed "Light Up Your Christmas with Sengled!" Showcase Your Holiday Decor: Share a photo or video of your home's Christmas lighting decor. You can either comment on the event post on Facebook or share a post on your Instagram feed. Tag and Hashtag: Don't forget to use the designated event hashtags and tag "Sengled" in your Instagram post.

Lucky winners will be chosen at random from all eligible participants to win a free Sengled Dual Mode Smart RGBW Strip Light and a 30% off coupon.



Overview of Sengled Dual Mode Smart RGBW Strip Light

With 27 vibrant preset scenes and a color palette of over 16 million options, the Sengled Dual Mode Smart RGBW Strip Lights can easily transform the Christmas ambiance. The strip lights are sealed with glue for enhanced durability and flexibility. They can be used to wrap around the Christmas tree, drape along the mantel, or outline windows and doors.

Furthermore, the Sengled Dual Mode Smart RGBW Strip Lights can emit a warm 2700K white light with 400 lumens per meter. This means they can provide soft, ambient lighting for a cozy evening at home or bright, white light for tasks that require focus.

About Sengled: Illuminate Smarter Living

Sengled is a leading brand known for its smart lighting products. Founded in 1997, Sengled is committed to illuminating smarter living for people around the world. The company aims to enhance the way people interact with light and revolutionize the concept of lighting solutions.

