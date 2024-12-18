The Clorox Company: Hidden Valley Ranch Celebrates 70th Anniversary With a Gift to Others

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / December 18, 2024 / The Clorox Company

By Ange Loiseau

A coordinated nationwide campaign in honor of Hidden Valley Ranch's 70th anniversary brought teammates across the U.S. together to volunteer their time with nonprofit organizations working to address food insecurity. The Seven Communities for Seven Decades project, spearheaded by the brand in partnership with our Social Impact team, aimed to strengthen the places we call home.

Here are some highlights from the project:

Minneapolis, Minnesota: Teammates from our sales office packed 2,100 pounds of food at Second Harvest Heartland, providing 6,300 meals to feed the hungry.

Bentonville, Arkansas: In support of the Northwest Arkansas Food Bank which serves 11.1 million meals annually, our volunteers spent time organizing food to help facilitate donations.

Reno, Nevada: Twenty teammates from our Hidden Valley Ranch plant packed nearly 1,300 pounds of food for the Food Bank of Northern Nevada, contributing more than 1,000 meals.

Alpharetta, Georgia: Following a donation drive, 20 teammates organized and packed items for the North Fulton Community Charities Food Bank, serving 875 families weekly.

Mason, Ohio: Eighteen teammates volunteered at the Freestore Food Bank, which distributes 47 million meals annually.

Wheeling, Illinois: At this Hidden Valley Ranch plant, 75 teammates packed 300 bags of food for The Wheeling Township Food Pantry, supporting 38,000 residents.

Through these efforts, the brand strengthened nonprofit ties and supported thousands of families - and, in the process, continued to build on its 70-year legacy.

This project truly sits at the heart of what I value most about working for Clorox, which is how we put people at the center, both with our employees and our communities we've proudly served for generations. Stewart Morrissey, Senior Director, Supply Chain & Services Lead - Food BU

Learn more about how Clorox supports public health and the communities where our employees live and work here.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from The Clorox Company on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: The Clorox Company

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/clorox-company

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: The Clorox Company

View the original press release on accesswire.com