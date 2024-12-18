Solar installations grew 4% year on year in the European Union in 2024, down sharply from 53% growth in 2023. The slowdown coincides with a decline in solar investment, marking the first such drop this decade. SolarPower Europe now forecasts annual growth of 3% to 7% in solar installations from 2025 to 2028. Developers deployed 65. 5 GW of solar across the European Union in 2024, according to SolarPower Europe's "EU Market Outlook for Solar Power 2024-2028. " The figure reflects 4% annual growth compared to 2023's 62. 8 GW of installations, a sharp drop from the 53% growth recorded between 2022 ...

