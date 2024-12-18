Anzeige
18.12.2024
Harris Data Integrity Solutions Taps Julie Pursley as Director of Industry Relations

NIAGARA FALLS, NY / ACCESSWIRE / December 18, 2024 / Harris Data Integrity Solutions, the leading provider of best-in-class person data integrity services and software, announced today the appointment of Julie Pursley, MSHI, RHIA, CHDA, FAHIMA, as its director of industry relations. In this role, which oversees all facets of sales activities, Pursley will focus on building team and client success and business operational efficiencies through a strong blend of management, strategic selling principles, industry presence, and thought leadership.

"Julie's experience, reputation as a change agent in the evolving health information landscape, and her focus on ensuring the integrity, accuracy, and completeness of health data complements Harris Data Integrity Solutions' commitment to providing innovative person matching and MPI management solutions and services," says Rachel Podczervinski, MS, RHIA, senior vice president, Harris Data Integrity Solutions. "We are fortunate to have her as part of our team and are excited to see the results of her focus on leading and cultivating strategic initiatives and to promote thought leadership and best practices in health information management."

A recognized health information professional with broad expertise in health data integrity, interoperability, and industry relations, Pursley's health information career spans more than 30 years and a variety of roles and settings. Prior to joining Harris Data Integrity Solutions, she was senior director of knowledge practice with AHIMA, where she previously served as senior director and director of health information thought leadership. Her academic career includes her current position as an adjunct professor with Charter Oak State College. She also served as a trusted advisor, patient identification and matching optimization sales executive, health information leader for an integrated healthcare delivery system, and owner of a regional medical transcription service.

Pursley is a prolific author, educator, and renowned public speaker who has shared her insights and expertise to audiences in the US and abroad. She holds a Master of Science in Health Informatics and a Bachelor of Science in Health Information Administration from the University of Cincinnati.

About Harris Data Integrity Solutions

Harris Data Integrity Solutions delivers industry-leading data integrity services and software to reduce duplicate medical records and minimize the ongoing cost of maintaining quality patient data. Created by the integration of two data integrity powerhouses, Just Associates, Inc. and QuadraMed® Corporation, Harris Data Integrity Solutions offers the unparalleled depth and breadth of industry expertise and the commitment to ongoing innovation necessary to meet the changing needs of patients and healthcare organizations. Designed to address the broad spectrum of challenges associated with person matching and data integrity, its suite of advanced technology solutions and services includes CuraMatch automated duplicate resolution, SmartIX Enterprise Master Patient Index (EMPI) and MPI Clean-up Services. For more information, visit www.harrisdataintegritysolutions.com.

Media Contact:

Liz Goar
NPC Creative Services
liz@npccs.com

SOURCE: Harris Data Integrity Solutions



