Mentavi Health Expands Therapy Offerings to More Than 40 States?

Doctorate-level psychologists will provide psychotherapy services, advancing Mentavi Health's mission of making high-quality care available to all via online mental health assessment, diagnosis, and treatment.

Mentavi Health, a leading online provider of mental health diagnosis and treatment and a pioneer in telehealth services through ADHD Online, has expanded its telehealth therapy service to more than 40 states across the country. All therapy will be provided by doctorate-level psychologists, offering patients expert-level care for ADHD, anxiety, depression, and other conditions. These are the same psychologists who review and provide diagnosis via Mentavi Health's Smart Assessment diagnostic evaluation.?

The nationwide expansion is a significant milestone for the company as it delivers on its mission of making high-quality, evidence-based mental health care available to all, regardless of where they live.??

"Telehealth therapy is a powerful tool, and we're able to provide that therapy to far more people than we could previously," said Barry K. Herman, M.D., M.M.M., Chief Medical Officer of Mentavi Health. "Mentavi Health's commitment to providing that care through doctorate-level psychologists is vital, especially for clients seeking in-depth psychological support and insight into mental health concerns."?

Doctorate-level psychologists offer patients a wealth of specialized skills, making them uniquely prepared to manage both singular and co-existing mental health conditions. They undergo at least four to six years of education, including coursework, research, and supervised clinical practice. That prepares them to conduct thorough psychological assessments, diagnose conditions, and develop tailored, research-backed therapy treatment plans based on each patient's individual needs.

The benefits of receiving therapy from a doctorate-level psychologist include:??

Expertise in psychological assessment - Doctorate-level psychologists are highly skilled in diagnosing and assessing a range of mental health conditions, such as ADHD, anxiety, mood disorders, learning disabilities, etc. Their training in psychometrics and psychological evaluation allows them to interpret nuanced diagnostic results.??

Specialized treatment modalities -Psychologists' training often gives them in-depth experience with evidence-based treatments such as cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT), dialectical behavior therapy (DBT), and psychodynamic therapy. This enables them to provide patients with a higher level of intervention in the most challenging cases.?

Research-based practices - Many doctorate-level psychologists are actively involved with research in their field or specialty, which means they stay current with the latest findings and best practices in mental health care and provide cutting-edge treatment to their patients.??

Ability to provide comprehensive care - Psychologists' advanced training equips them to diagnose and treat people with multi-layered or co-occurring conditions, and to provide a unified, integrated treatment plan to address all of the patient's conditions.??

Appointments with Mentavi Health's psychologists are via HIPAA-compliant Zoom accounts, and patients can choose their preferred psychologist and switch to another if needed. Patients can also pair their psychotherapy with mental wellness coaching if desired. Mentavi Health appointments can be reimbursed up to 100% by many insurance plans, and patients can use their HSA or FSA accounts for therapy.?

Mentavi Health CEO Keith Brophy highlighted the company's commitment to evolving in response to patient needs, with this new service as a prime example.? Brophy commented, "As telehealth therapy continues to grow in popularity as a convenient and effective way for patients to access mental health care, Mentavi Health remains steadfast in our commitment to supporting them. Our mission is to ensure that individuals in underserved areas, regions with limited availability, people with demanding schedules, or those seeking the ease and accessibility of telehealth can receive care from highly trained and experienced psychologists, empowering them to prioritize their mental well-being".??

For more information about Mentavi Health, visit mentavihealth.com. To schedule a therapy session, visit adhdonline.com

About Mentavi Health

Established as ADHD Online in 2018, Mentavi Health has evolved to encompass a broader range of mental health services. With the mission to make quality ADHD assessments accessible to all, Mentavi has grown to address not only ADHD but also the most common related mental health conditions. The nationwide Mentavi Smart Assessment and various treatment options showcase the company's commitment to providing comprehensive, accessible, compliant online mental health care.?

Contact Information

Jessica Lombao

jessica.lombao@issuerdirect.com





SOURCE: Mentavi Health

View the original press release on accesswire.com