Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 18.12.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 680 internationalen Medien
Megachance: Aktien-Geheimtipp aus der 2. Reihe - der Markt schläft nicht!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0J3YT | ISIN: CH0025751329 | Ticker-Symbol: LTEC
Lang & Schwarz
18.12.24
18:08 Uhr
79,96 Euro
+0,09
+0,11 %
Branche
Hardware
Aktienmarkt
SMI
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
79,7680,1618:08
0,0000,00024.06.
ACCESSWIRE
18.12.2024 16:50 Uhr
113 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Logitech Named World's Best Employer by Forbes

Finanznachrichten News

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / December 18, 2024 / Logitech

Logitech Blog

Logitech is proud to be named one of the World's Best Employers by Forbes in its 8th annual ranking. The company ranked #20 globally on the list and #1 in Switzerland, out of 850 companies. This is the first time Logitech has been included on the list.

To determine the list, Forbes-in partnership with market research firm Statista-surveyed more than 300,000 employees in over 50 countries who work for multinational corporate groups that employ more than 1,000 workers and operate in at least two of the six continental regions of the world (Africa, Asia, Europe, Latin America and the Caribbean, North America and Oceania). Respondents were asked whether they would recommend their company to family or friends, and to rate it based on such criteria as salary, talent development and remote work options. Survey responses were analyzed and tallied-along with data from the previous three years-with a heavier weight put on the more recent data and on the evaluations from current employees.

In addition, Logitech also made the Financial Times list of Best Employers Asia-Pacific 2025, ranked #94 out of 500 companies. This list was compiled by Financial Times and Statista, based on independent survey evaluations, and over 300,000 recommendations were reviewed.

As proud as we are of our products, we equally value the working environment within. Our employees are at the core of our company, so fostering a welcoming culture is essential in allowing people to create and work at their best capacity. We know that when employees are valued, motivated and encouraged to push boundaries, it leads to further innovation and impact. Our products are nothing without the people behind them, so thank you to every Logitech employee around the globe.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Logitech on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Logitech
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/logitech
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Logitech



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Treibt Nvidias KI-Boom den Uranpreis?
In einer Welt, in der künstliche Intelligenz zunehmend zum Treiber technologischer Fortschritte wird, rückt auch der Energiebedarf, der für den Betrieb und die Weiterentwicklung von KI-Systemen erforderlich ist, in den Fokus.

Nvidia, ein Vorreiter auf dem Gebiet der KI, steht im Zentrum dieser Entwicklung. Mit steigender Nachfrage nach leistungsfähigeren KI-Anwendungen steigt auch der Bedarf an Energie. Uran, als Schlüsselkomponente für die Energiegewinnung in Kernkraftwerken, könnte dadurch einen neuen Stellenwert erhalten.

Dieser kostenlose Report beleuchtet, wie der KI-Boom potenziell den Uranmarkt beeinflusst und stellt drei aussichtsreiche Unternehmen vor, die von diesen Entwicklungen profitieren könnten und echtes Rallyepotenzial besitzen

Handeln Sie Jetzt!

Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen Spezialreport an und profitieren Sie von der steigenden Nachfrage, der den Uranpreis auf neue Höchststände treiben könnte.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.