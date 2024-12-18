GC Aesthetics® (GCA), a privately-held medical technology company providing aesthetic and reconstruction solutions for global healthcare markets, is proud to announce the initiation of a significant multi-center and prospective clinical study in Europe to evaluate, and confirm, the safety, effectiveness, and patient satisfaction associated with the innovative PERLE smooth opaque round breast implant.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20241218630395/en/

GC Aesthetics' PERLE Breast Implant features a proprietary surface technology (BioQ) and GCA's industry-leading gel technology (Emunomic Breast Tissue Dynamic Gel). (Photo: Business Wire)

This extensive study brings together leading surgeons from the NHS and private clinics in the UK, as well as from private practices across Europe, ensuring a robust and diverse dataset that addresses both cosmetic and reconstructive indications.

"By generating high-quality clinical evidence, we aim to provide unparalleled insights into the performance and patient benefits of the PERLE implant, setting a new standard for breast implant technology and patient care," said Chris Brotherston, Head of QA RA and Clinical Affairs at GC Aesthetics.

PERLE is a highly innovative line of smooth opaque breast implants that feature a proprietary surface technology (BioQ), GCA's industry-leading gel technology (Emunomic Breast Tissue Dynamic Gel), plus an enhanced version of the safety features that have underpinned GCA's long-term excellent safety record.

"PERLE is a unique and innovative implant and long-term data on safety and efficacy will aid patients and clinicians to make informed choices with confidence. PERLE study involves robust and extensive data collection with a large sample size," commented Ms Nabila Nasir, Consultant Breast and Oncoplastic Surgeon MBBS, BSc, FRCS.

Strategic Commitment to Innovation and Evidence-Based Solutions

"This study demonstrates GCA's approach to sustainable growth and value creation through clinically validated innovation. The findings will not only strengthen our product portfolio but also reinforce GCA's reputation for delivering high-quality, safe, and patient-centric solutions. By investing in rigorous, long-term clinical research, GCA continues to position itself as a trusted partner for healthcare providers and women around the world," Carlos Reis Pinto, CEO of GC Aesthetics concluded.

As part of GCA's strategic focus on innovation and evidence-based clinical advancements, this study highlights the commitment to meeting the evolving needs of patients and surgeons worldwide.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20241218630395/en/

Contacts:

Fara Naomi Macias

Chief Marketing Officer GCA

faramacias@gcaesthetics.com

press@gcaesthetics.com