Scoop Commute Announces 10 Million Carpool Trips in California & Washington

Tech Platform Plans to Double in Size to Reduce Congestion as Return-to-Office Demands Rise



Scoop Commute, the tech company dedicated to connecting commuters through reliable and convenient carpools, today announced a significant milestone: it's hit nearly 10 million trips, with the biggest volume in California and Washington, helping to reduce single-occupancy vehicles on the roads.

As more businesses transition back to full-time in-office work, the platform is expecting to double its size in 2025 to help with traffic congestion. Part of the company's success to date has included partnerships with leading organizations including some of the biggest global tech companies in San Francisco and Seattle, to help simplify workers' commutes and deliver valuable benefits to employees.

Jeremy Zuker, CEO of Scoop Commute, comments, "Partnering with the app aligns with enterprises' dedication to sustainability and prioritizing employee well-being. Carpooling not only helps to reduce stress from commuting but also lowers our environmental impact, while strengthening connections between colleagues and fostering a more collaborative, engaged workplace".

Pulkit Jain, a Software Engineer in Silicon Valley, discovered the carpooling app in 2017 and says, "I started using Scoop Commute in 2017 as a driver to reduce my commuting costs and save time. I now earn $192 a month, which not only covers my gas expenses but also eliminates the cost of tolls by using the carpool lanes for free. I get to shave off 20 minutes each way from my commute and i've built a strong network of friends".

Traffic congestion in California, especially in cities like Los Angeles and San Francisco, are among the worst across North America with commuters losing up to 95 hours annually in LA and 97 hours in San Francisco. The California Transportation Commission announced freeway widening projects over the past year to help tackle the problem.

Zuker continues, "While freeway widening projects address congestion, carpooling offers a smarter, more sustainable solution for a fraction of the cost. We're proud to have reduced single-use vehicles from the roads which was made possible by forward-thinking companies across the country. Together, we're easing gridlock, improving commute efficiency, and paving the way for efficient transportation options."

The platform has reached nearly 10 million trips with 68% from California and 29% Washington.

To learn more about Scoop Commute, please visit www.scoopcommute.com

