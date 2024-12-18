Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 18.12.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 680 internationalen Medien
Megachance: Aktien-Geheimtipp aus der 2. Reihe - der Markt schläft nicht!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
18.12.2024 17:02 Uhr
133 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Scoop Commute Announces 10 Million Carpool Trips in California & Washington

Finanznachrichten News

Tech Platform Plans to Double in Size to Reduce Congestion as Return-to-Office Demands Rise

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA / ACCESSWIRE / December 18, 2024 / Scoop Commute, the tech company dedicated to connecting commuters through reliable and convenient carpools, today announced a significant milestone: it's hit nearly 10 million trips, with the biggest volume in California and Washington, helping to reduce single-occupancy vehicles on the roads.

As more businesses transition back to full-time in-office work, the platform is expecting to double its size in 2025 to help with traffic congestion. Part of the company's success to date has included partnerships with leading organizations including some of the biggest global tech companies in San Francisco and Seattle, to help simplify workers' commutes and deliver valuable benefits to employees.

Jeremy Zuker, CEO of Scoop Commute, comments, "Partnering with the app aligns with enterprises' dedication to sustainability and prioritizing employee well-being. Carpooling not only helps to reduce stress from commuting but also lowers our environmental impact, while strengthening connections between colleagues and fostering a more collaborative, engaged workplace".

Pulkit Jain, a Software Engineer in Silicon Valley, discovered the carpooling app in 2017 and says, "I started using Scoop Commute in 2017 as a driver to reduce my commuting costs and save time. I now earn $192 a month, which not only covers my gas expenses but also eliminates the cost of tolls by using the carpool lanes for free. I get to shave off 20 minutes each way from my commute and i've built a strong network of friends".

Traffic congestion in California, especially in cities like Los Angeles and San Francisco, are among the worst across North America with commuters losing up to 95 hours annually in LA and 97 hours in San Francisco. The California Transportation Commission announced freeway widening projects over the past year to help tackle the problem.

Zuker continues, "While freeway widening projects address congestion, carpooling offers a smarter, more sustainable solution for a fraction of the cost. We're proud to have reduced single-use vehicles from the roads which was made possible by forward-thinking companies across the country. Together, we're easing gridlock, improving commute efficiency, and paving the way for efficient transportation options."

The platform has reached nearly 10 million trips with 68% from California and 29% Washington.

To learn more about Scoop Commute, please visit www.scoopcommute.com

ENDS

Sources:

  • Cities with the worst traffic

  • California Commission Approves Freeway Expansion

Contact Information

Ken Cooper
PR Consultant
info@thisisbanjo.com

.

SOURCE: Scoop Commute



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
6 Richtige für 2025
Das Börsenjahr 2025 klopft schon an die Tür – und wie immer geht es um die Frage: Welche Aktien werden die großen Gewinner sein? Die Auswahl an Möglichkeiten ist riesig, doch nur ein paar echte Volltreffer stechen heraus.

Ob stabiler Dividenden-Lieferant, Tech-Pionier oder spekulative Wette im Krypto-Bereich – wir haben die Märkte für Sie ausgiebig durchforstet und präsentieren Ihnen 6 Unternehmen, die große Chancen auf außergewöhnliche Kurssteigerungen besitzen. Hier sind, speziell für Sie, Ihre „6 Richtigen“ für 2025.

Fordern Sie jetzt unseren neuen kostenlosen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche Unternehmen das Potenzial besitzen, im kommenden Jahr richtig durchzustarten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.